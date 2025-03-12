Over 1 in 10 Scots admit to spending over 9 hours per day on devices

New research from Feather Down exposes the ‘always on’ impact of excessive screen time on the people of Scotland, as leading Psychologist warns of how it is affecting their health and family life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has found that over two thirds of Scots (68%) are missing out on precious family time, in favour of doom-scrolling.

Most Popular

The research, conducted by Feather Down, one of Europe’s leading providers of off-grid glamping experiences, reveals how much time is spent ‘always on’ digital devices – and the implications of too much screen time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half of Scottish people (51%) admitted that the unreliable weather played a factor in how much time is spent outside – as well as busy schedules (21%) and a lack of alternative activities (14%).

76% of parents are worried about their children being glued to devices

Parents across the UK were polled to explore the impact of excessive screen-time on family life. 76% claimed they were worried about their children being glued to devices, and 65% were open to a ‘digital detox’ to help their families ditch the devices and reconnect.

Following these results, Feather Down has partnered with leading Child Psychologist, Professor Sam Wass, to highlight the benefits of families reducing screen time and how time spent outdoors can improve mental and physical health, concentration, learning, and overall mood.

Professor Wass commented: “Evidence shows that spending more time outdoors associates with lower stress, anxiety and depression, and improved mood - even in babies as young as 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The effects of nature are also immediate. One study found that even a 20-minute walk in a natural environment, led to improvements in attention and learning in children.

Over 1 in 10 Scots admit to spending over 9 hours per day on devices

“One popular explanation for this is Attention Restoration Theory, which suggests that indoors environments and screens are harder for our eyes and ears to process than natural outdoor scenes. This is why spending time away from screens, in nature, improves our ability to focus and pay attention. Multiple studies with adults and children have supported this.

“Some children might benefit more from time spent outdoors than others. For example, one study found that the relationship between green space and attention and learning was stronger for boys than girls. Another study found that, for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), the effects of a short walk in nature for restoring attention and learning were equal to the effects of most common ADHD medications.”

Vicki Baggott at Feather Down, added: “The research confirms what many of us have suspected for a long time - screens are affecting our lives. We know how hard it can be to switch off, but spending time outdoors offers a simple way to reconnect with nature and for many families, a way to rekindle precious family time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Feather Down, we believe in the power of nature to both nurture our mental health and bring families together. We hope this campaign inspires the people of Scotland to embrace the benefits of a digital detox.”

Professor Wass also provided a simply way to make outdoor time more appealing - make the outdoors, feel like indoors. He added: “One of the reasons why many people prefer indoors to outdoors is simply because indoors feels more like home. So, any way to personalise an outdoor space can help to make it feel more comfortable, familiar, and safe.

"Children love the opportunity to pick some things that they can take away with them -whether that’s toys, pictures, or decorations, to make a new space feel like it’s theirs right away."

To further support families looking to reduce their screen time, Feather Down has introduced the Digital Dial, a dedicated hub offering expert advice and a screen-time calculator to help families assess their digital habits. Through the tool, users can discover practical tips and family-focused activities to rest, reconnect, and encourage more time offline for their little ones.

For more information on how to reduce your screen time and plan a digital detox, visit https://bit.ly/FeatherDown-DestinationDetox