Seven in 10 parents are worried about their kids’ social media use and screen time – but 71 per cent admit they also spend too much time glued to their own screens.

As a result, the survey of 2,000 mums and dads with children aged between 11 and 17 found 68 per cent feel finding quality time together is becoming more difficult.

With time spent on devices (55 per cent), social media (37 per cent), and busy schedules (68 per cent) the main reasons for this.

But 60 per cent admitted they are guilty of scrolling social media too much themselves.

However, 69 per cent want to get things back track and believe taking a family holiday gives them the best chance to reconnect.

The research was commissioned by easyJet, which has launched ‘Airplane Mode’ – a conversation-sparking holiday card game to help families switch off and get to know each other with child development expert Tanith Carey and writer, activist, present and mum Katie Piper.

Tanith, who helped develop the Airplane Mode initiative, said: “Giving a child a phone by the time they reach secondary school is now considered a rite of passage for most parents in the UK.

“As adults, having our phones with us has now also become pretty much essential when we travel.

“However, as this new research shows, it’s all too easy to slip into letting phones interrupt the vital connection we have with our kids.

“The initiative is a brilliant way for families to not only reverse this slide, but also to learn more about each other and strengthen their bond."

easyJet has launched 'Airplane Mode' – a conversation-sparking holiday card game to help families switch off and get to know each other

The poll also revealed nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of children admit to knowing more about their favourite influencers than their parents.

While 85 per cent of families fear being less connected means they don’t have enough conversations around the important issues facing young people today together.

Of the children surveyed, 45 per cent want to be more present with their families and 68 per cent think spending more time with family helps their mood and overall wellbeing.

With families averaging two holidays a year together between the ages of six and 18, 48 per cent plan to take more this year than last.

Their main reasons include spending quality time together (52 per cent), improving wellbeing (42 per cent), and reconnecting as a family (40 per cent).

As part of the campaign, Katie Piper, influencers Jaycie Fry and Will Ainslie, and easyJet pilots and crew have released a series of voice notes reflecting on their own experiences of disconnection.

Katie said: “It’s so important to make time to embrace real connections, self-reflection and the joy of being present with our families – but that’s not easy.

“I hope hearing the reflections of how others have connected about the more difficult topics in our lives encourages everyone to dig deep and open those conversations as a family too.”

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s CEO, said: “We’re passionate about creating family-friendly initiatives that make flying with us both fun and easier for parents.

“Our research shows the summer holidays are one of the few times in the year when families are together without the usual distractions, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy some well-earned quality time and put down tablets or phones.

“With our Airplane Mode game, we hope the thousands of families flying with us can take a moment to relax, reconnect and make meaningful memories from the moment they board.”

Of the children surveyed, 45 per cent want to be more present with their families and 68 per cent think spending more time with family helps their mood and overall wellbeing

Tanith Carey’s tips to help families connect this summer holiday:

Asking questions builds powerful connections: Simply by asking questions to your family that you may not have thought to ask before will help build powerful connections that brings you closer. You’re inviting everyone to express themselves freely and, by listening to what they say without judgment, they feel important and valued in your eyes.

Games can help teach valuable life skills: Asking questions of children can help them put their thoughts and feelings into words but also imagine the world from someone else’s perspective – which is a valuable life skill. Let kids answer at their own pace, without hurrying. If they can’t think of a response in the moment, say you’d love to hear their answer once they’ve had some time to think about it. This will help them deepen their curiosity about themselves and develop their self-awareness.

The importance of sharing: As parents, you can set a strong example about how to share for your children. Using games like this on holiday and telling them about your own thoughts and experiences not only helps your children learn from your example, but also helps your children perhaps see you in a new light and is a fun reminder that you’re human too!

Kicking off the holiday with a family activity: Proactively starting your trip together with a joint activity, such as playing a game together, sends the message that spending quality time together will be a priority from the outset – and helps create a sense of togetherness from the start.

Holidays are when family memories are made: Often the best and most long-lasting family memories are made on holiday. Use that knowledge to remind you to make every moment count. Try maximising your real-life experiences by putting away your phone on your break unless you need it for your travel plans or taking photos and videos.