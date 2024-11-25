Revealed: Edinburgh’s most Instagrammed street art murals

Edinburgh is a beautiful city known for its majestic grandeur. With a rich history, a booming tourist sector and a lively arts scene, the city might not be necessarily known as a street-art hotspot, but there are over 20 murals found amongst its cobbled streets.

Thanks to Instagram, this incredible art is being celebrated worldwide. But with over 9K posts for #edinburghstreetart and #streetartedinburgh on the platform, which murals are capturing the most hearts and shares?

By tracking #streetart for Edinburgh over the summer, TransPennine Express has identified the murals and artists that are getting the most Insta-love.

Edinburgh’s top 10 most Instagrammed street art

360 – Painted by SKEPs, located on Maritime Lane Abraham.O and Doppel’s mural – Painted by Abraham.O and Doppel, located on Marine Parade Graffiti Wall Stay Central – Painted by Michael Corr, located on Cowgate Gifford Park mural – Painted by Kate George, located on Gifford Park Dragon – Painted by Calum Carr, located on Marine Parade Graffiti Wall Abraham.O mural – Painted by Abraham.O, located on Loanhead Graffiti Tunnel Rogue Fish – Painted by Rogue Oner, located on Nicholson Street Big Friendly Worm – Painted by Adina Wykes, located on Maritime Lane Eduardo Paolozzi mural – Painted by Halla Groves-Raines, located on Henderson Street Trams to Leith – Painted by The Rebel Bear, located on Casselbank Street

Topping the list is the portrait 360 painted by SKEPs, which can be found on Martime Lane at Quality Yard: home of the 360° Street Art Exhibition. In second position are two highly detailed portraits painted by Abraham.O and Doppel, located on the Marine Parade Graffiti Wall in Leith. Third is the Stay Central mural on Cowgate, painted by Michael Corr for the hotel.

Having first looked at the top cities for street art in 2019, TransPennine Express has also uncovered which cities have seen the most growth in people posting to Instagram over the last five years. Edinburgh has seen an increase of 194%, with 6,592 #streetart photos shared since the summer of 2019.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director for TransPennine Express, comments: “The North and Scotland boasts some of the UK’s most captivating street art murals, enhancing the appeal of our cities and driving travel and economic growth.

These vibrant artworks attract both tourists and locals, boosting local businesses and displaying the region’s unique cultural heritage.

At TransPennine Express, we are proud to connect the North, enabling travellers to experience these vibrant cities firsthand.”

The full study, including a breakdown of the most Instagrammed street art murals for each of the biggest northern UK cities, can be found on-site here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/explore-the-north-and-scotland/blog/street-art-capital-north-uk