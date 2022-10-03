Royal Mint has unveiled a list of the top 10 rarest and most valuable versions of the 50 pence coin currently in circulation.

The move to the ‘new money’ of pounds and pence took place over 50 years ago. Since then there have been over 70 versions of the 50p coin.

New designs are traditionally released to help pay tribute to someone, commemorate an important event or celebrate a milestone.

In doing so, the UK coin company only releases a certain number of those versions into circulation - this means they become highly sought-after collectors items and sell to the highest bidders at auctions.

Here is everything you need to know about the most valuable Royal Mint 50p coins currently available - including the full list and prices.

Rarest and most expensive Royal Mint 50p coins in circulation

Topping the standings as the rarest and most valuable 50p coin is that of the Kew Gardens design that was released in 2009.

It celebrates the 250 year anniversary of Kew Gardens first opening and was created by Christopher Le Brun RA.

The coin features a reverse design that includes the Chinese Pagoda at Kew with a decorative leafy climber twining in and around the tower.

Only 210,000 were minted which makes it the rarest Royal Mint 50p coin - with coin collectors sometimes paying over £200 for it at auctions and on eBay.

Here is the full list of the rarest and most valuable Royal Mint 50p coins:

Kew Gardens - released in 2009: 210,000 minted

Olympics Wrestling - released in 2011: 1,129,500 minted

Olympics Football - released in 2011: 1,161,500 minted

Olympics Judo - released in 2011: 1,161, 500 minted

Olympics Triathlon - released in 2011: 1,163,500 minted

Peter Rabbit - released in 2018: 1,400,000 minted

Flopsy Bunny - released in 2018: 1,400,000 minted

Olympics Tennis - released in 2011: 1,454,000 minted

Olympics Goalball - released in 2011: 1,615,500 minted

Olympics Shooting - released in 2011: 1,656,500 minted

