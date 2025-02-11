Scotland saw increase in dating scams in 2024

Scotland saw a 1628% eruption in dating scams – 16 times higher than the previous year.

Romance fraud is a confidence trick where a scammer pretends to be romantically interested in a victim to gain their trust and convince them into sending money or commit fraud under false pretences.

In 2023, there was an average financial loss of £25,900, but this rocketed to a staggering £1.7 million in 2024 – that’s a 6463% surge!

People between the ages of 20–29 have been identified as most likely to fall victim to dating scams with almost three in five (57%) being men, and just over a third (34%) women.

This age group reported 43 cases last year.

Falling behind with 24 cases are 30–39-year-olds, followed by 40–49-year-olds with 16 cases.

The number of dating scam reports have soared by 1,242% in the UK - 13 times more than the previous years.

In 2023, there was an average financial loss of £112,502, but this rocketed to a staggering £596,584 in 2024.

Tommy Flynn from Talking Kinky who analysed the National Fraud data said: “As online connections continue to grow, so do the risks associated with romance fraud. It is crucial to foster genuine and safe interactions by staying informed and vigilant.

“Scammers prey on emotional vulnerability, using elaborate lies to exploit trust and extract financial resources. To protect yourself from dating scams, keep these essential tips in mind:”

Verify identities early: “Always request a video call early in your conversations to confirm the person is who they claim to be. Scammers often avoid face-to-face interactions.”

Be wary of fast-moving relationships: “If someone quickly declares deep feelings or pushes for commitment without meeting in person, it could be a red flag. Scammers use emotional manipulation to gain trust.”

Never send money or share financial details: “No matter how convincing their story is, never send money, gift cards, or bank details to someone you haven’t met. Genuine connections don’t require financial assistance.”

Reverse image search their photos: “Use tools like Google Reverse Image Search to check if their profile pictures appear elsewhere under different names. Stolen images are a common sign of fake profiles.”

Be cautious of hard luck stories: “Scammers frequently claim emergencies, such as medical bills or being stranded abroad, to pressure victims into sending money. Always verify such claims independently.”

Protect your personal information: “Avoid sharing sensitive details like your home address, workplace, or passwords. Scammers can use this information to manipulate or steal your identity.”