Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid and will miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing show. She and partner Graziano di Prima will remain in the competition and are expected to return the following week, the BBC has confirmed.

The couple were due to perform their couples’ choice dance to Chaka Khan’s I Feel For You. In a statement a Strictly spokesperson said: "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Marsh and di Prima have finished in the top three on the judges’ leaderboard three times since the series began in September but the pair’s scores have varied throughout. The pair were second from bottom on the leaderboard on Saturday in Blackpool but were not in the bottom two.

Alongside Kym Marsh, the remaining contestants are Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford and Ellie Taylor. Tyler West was the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing last weekend.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1