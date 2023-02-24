Prices on value ranges in UK supermarkets have increased by more than a fifth in a year, according to research. A study by consumer group Which? found cut-price items like sausages have seen a price hike of 21 per cent since last year, affecting low income families the most.

The increase far exceeded that of the overall grocery inflation of 15.9 percent across UK supermarkets, with some items, like milk, increasing by 26.1 percent at Asda. The price for value sausages also rose from 80p to £1.27 at the same supermarket.

Sainsbury’s customers saw the price of muesli increase from £1.20 to £2.25, a price rise of more than £1. And Tesco shoppers now pay 33p for sliced carrots, a 63 percent increase from the 20p they paid last year.

The research by Which? shows that those who struggle the most to feed themselves and their families during the cost of living crisis are hit the hardest from the food price inflation. The findings revealed the price of branded foods have increased by 13.2 percent, own-label premium foods increased by 13.4 and normal on-brand items by 18.9 percent.

Sue Davies, head of food policy at Which?, said: “It’s clear that food costs have soared in recent months, but our inflation tracker shows how households relying on supermarket value ranges are being hit the hardest.

Shoppers have been juggling with steep price hikes on many food and household items for months now.

