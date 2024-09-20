The 8 Best Dog Walks in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh has a fantastic blend of rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes. The popular city is framed by the dramatic backdrop of Arthur’s Seat – an ancient, dormant volcano offering panoramic views, and the magnificent Edinburgh Castle that dominates the skyline.

On a dog-friendly holiday in Edinburgh you will find a variety of amazing dog walks right on your doorstep. So, a dog walker is never short on an adventure to be had when staying in Edinburgh! Whether you choose to stroll up cobbled streets such as The Royal Mile or Victoria Street, or brace the hike up to Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh is home to some of the most memorable walks you will experience in Scotland.

Within this article, we explore the best dog walks in Edinburgh that should not be missed during your next city break!

1. Arthur’s Seat

It goes without saying that this 251-metre (extinct) volcano is an iconic landmark in Edinburgh. If you have an adventurous four-legged friend on your hands, Arthur’s Seat is the perfect bracing hike for them. Once you have braved the climb, you will be rewarded with amazing views overlooking the city.

For this trek, we recommend a good pair of shoes! Hiking books will be perfect if you have them, but trainers will be enough if you have nothing else. As it can be blustery, it would be a good idea to bring warm clothes with you too. If you can’t quite make the climb, you can spend some time in Holyrood Park instead. Located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, Holyrood Park provides plenty of space for your pup to get some exercise!

2. Calton Hill

If the Arthur’s Seat hike isn’t for you, Calton Hill can be the next best thing. It’s far lower than Arthur’s Seat, but you’ll still get to experience magnificent views over the city. Not only that, but the iconic Calton Hill is also home to historic buildings and monuments such as two observatories and the National Monument – Parthenon. This popular spot can be easily reached from the end of Princes Street or London Road. A definite must-visit if you are embarking on many walks in Edinburgh.

3. The Royal Mile

You couldn’t have a dog-friendly holiday in Edinburgh without walking the famous Royal Mile. The Royal Mile can be found in Edinburgh’s Old Town and is packed with Scottish Gift Shops, Whisky stores, and wonderful dog-friendly pubs and restaurants where you can stop for a drink or bite to eat.

We recommend starting your walk at the Palace of Holyrood and slowly make your way up towards Edinburgh Castle. On the way, you’ll pass the Scottish Parliament Building and a variety of beautiful old Gothic buildings. This includes St Giles’s Cathedral (surprisingly dog-friendly!) and the New College grounds.

4. West Princes Street Gardens

While dogs are not welcome in Edinburgh Castle, you can still take in the lovely views of the historic world heritage site from down below within the beautiful Princes Street Gardens. This parkland is one of the largest in Edinburgh and is very peaceful to stroll around with your pup. There is lots to see here including St Margaret’s Well, and the Ross Fountain at the centre. This pretty fountain is perfectly aligned with Edinburgh Castle so it makes for some fantastic photoshoot opportunities too!

5. Blackford Hill and the Braids Hills

A firm favourite spot for dog walkers is Blackford Hill. From the top of Observatory Road, you can head to the top of Blackford Hill in just 10 minutes. During your short walk, you will witness spectacular views of the whole city, including Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat. Alternatively, directly opposite you have another of Edinburgh’s seven hills – Braids Hill. You can even spot all seven hills from the very top! There are multiple walking trails for you and your furry friend to explore – through woodlands and grasslands.

Plus, you’ll discover benches scattered on the top of the hill, so you can take a picnic break with your canine companion whilst enjoying the views.

6. Water of Leith Walkway

If you are looking for beautiful dog walks with your four-legged friend, then look no further. The Water of Leith runs through the city from Balerno to Leith. The walk is 35km long, so if you are visiting Edinburgh for a few days, it might be better to break it up into sections. Unless you have a truly adventurous hound!

The Water of Leith walking trail runs through the picturesque Dean Village which is beautifully tranquil. You and your furry friend will love the cobbled lanes and lack of crowds and traffic. It will feel like stepping into a hidden gem. The perfect destination to get away from the hustle and bustle of the City centre!

7. Inverleith Park

A wonderful large park in the middle of the city, when you stop by Inverleith Park you’ll forget about the surrounding city around you. In fact, Inverleith Park is known as “an oasis of green in the heart of Edinburgh.” As the park is quite high up, you will experience some great views of the city from here too. Plus, there is plenty of space for your dog to enjoy some off-the-lead time and meet other dogs (if they want to!).

Many visitors choose to stop for a picnic here on a sunny day. Alternatively, if you are with the whole family, there is a kids playground and a pond with ducks and swans to say hello to!

8. The Meadows

Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh, The Meadows is very popular with visitors as well as the local dog walkers. Whilst here, enjoy a gentle stroll along the large grassy areas, explore the playing fields, or have a break within the cafe.

If you are visiting The Meadows in June, this is when The Meadows Festival takes place – it even includes a dog show! Does your pup have the waggiest tail? the biggest smile? or are they the best rescue? The sessions start 12:30pm – 2:30pm. The event ends with a Great Greyhound Parade starting at 3:30pm! So, if you love furry friends – this will be a must-visit for you.

Dog-Friendly Accommodation in Edinburgh

When you visit Edinburgh, you’ll find some of the best dog-friendly hotels and holiday cottages right by all the action. Each property is exceptionally cosy, comfortable, and features all the amenities you need for a relaxing stay. Some of our dog-friendly hotels even have exclusive offers you won’t find anywhere else – including dog beds, bowls, treats, and other delights to make your holiday extra special!

Of course, perhaps the most well-known is The Balmoral in Edinburgh. For over a century, this luxurious dog-friendly hotel has stood at No.1 Princes Street. It combines stunning views and warm hospitality with world-class facilities to create the ideal urban retreat. The Black Ivy Boutique Hotel is another wonderful option where you will be just 5 minutes from Edinburgh City Centre. Dogs love dining with their owners for a delicious brunch in the Conservatory Dining Room, as well as in the bar!

If you prefer to stay in a dog-friendly holiday cottage, we recommend the Cobble Cottage – a beautiful beachfront holiday home situated directly on a quiet beach with fantastic views across the water. Alternatively, if you would rather be closer to the city centre, 3 Lynedoch Palace can be found right in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. This lovely apartment has a real homely touch with a spacious and bright living room, charming floorboards, and a stunning period feature fireplace.

Dog Walking Holidays with PetsPyjamas

Whether you choose to spend your days strolling up and down The Royal Mile and Victoria Street, climbing up to Arthur’s Seat and experiencing fantastic views or even visiting Portobello Beach – Yes, Edinburgh does have a beach close by! There are so many exciting dog walking adventures to be had when you’re on a dog-friendly holiday in one of the UK’s most popular cities.