The Whatsapp instant messaging app has gone down and thousands of users across the UK have reported issues with sending and receiving messages. WhatsApp users from across the globe have taken to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to complain that the app is not working.

Users have said they can open the app to access their conversations, but it constantly shows a message at the top of the screen to show it is trying to connect. Meanwhile, when a user tries to send a message to a recipient, it shows a small clock symbol and fails to send or deliver any messages successfully.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, said more than 57,600 reports of problems had been submitted at 8.41 am, with issues first detected just before 8 am. Downdetector also found more than 11,000 users in India, and 19,000 in Singapore, had reported experiencing issues.

Meta, the company that owns Whatsapp, told Sky news they were aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.

