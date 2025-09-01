The property overlooks five counties | Raffle House

Raffle House is offering the chance to win a £2.5 million barn conversion steeped in history, complete with £200,000 of furnishings

A converted barn overlooking five counties from a vantage point on Thomas Cromwell’s former estate is the latest £2.5 million prize being offered by Raffle House.

The historic property drinks in vistas over Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire - and there are more than 4,000 square feet of floorspace, with five bedrooms, including a separate annexe.

The house, which sits in a gated estate alongside a cluster of other exclusive properties, has an upside-down layout, with the kitchen and living space on the upper floor and cosy mezzanine areas above to capitalise on the viewpoints.

The principle rooms all face the stunning view | Raffle House

Converted from an agricultural building less than 10 years ago for the most recent owners, no expense was spared in turning what was once a farm building into a modern home spread over three floors.

If features a hand-made clay tiled roof, underfloor heating, a floating oak and glass staircase and an automated lighting, music and heating system.

The Grade-II listed property tastefully blends the old and the new, with exposed original beams adding character to features such as the high-end German kitchen.

The kitchen is lavishly equipped | Raffle House

There’s one bedroom on the first floor, while downstairs is home to the spacious master and two further bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room and a grand triple-height reception hall.

Meanwhile the detached annexe features a bedroom and its own kitchen and bathroom, as well as a garage and a series of outdoor storerooms.

The land the property sits on was once one of the most sought-after estates in the area. In fact, it was so coveted by Thomas Cromwell's neighbour, Sir George Throckmorton, that he readily contributed to Cromwell's demise at the hands of the justice system, while King Henry VIII was dragging him through the courts for arranging his ill-fated marriage with Anne of Cleves.

Shortly after the king had Cromwell executed for heresy, treason, and questionable match-making skills, Throckmorton swooped in and bought the estate at a bargain price.

The house has outbuildings and an annexe | Raffle House

Free of its parliamentary politics, the land now supports a far more harmonious community, but its surroundings are still steeped in history, as it's just four miles from Alcester and eight miles from Shakespeare's birthplace Stratford-upon-Avon.

Whoever wins the house when the draw takes place on November 7, will also be given all the lavish furnishings seen in the photographs - which are worth around £200,000 - and Raffle House will pick up the tab for stamp duty and legal fees.

They will also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value if preferred.

The courtyard, with its own hot tub, is part of the outside space | Raffle House

Anyone buying a ticket before the end of September will also be automatically entered into a draw to win a Land Rover Defender worth £60,000 - or a £60,000 tax-free alternative.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, plus 15 free tickets for the historic dream home.

More tickets are available for the same price if you subscribe to a monthly payment. There’s also the option to enter for free via post.

