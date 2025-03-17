Boux Avenue is having a huge sale with up to 50% off bras, lingerie, briefs, pyjamas, and more | Boux Avenue

The Boux Avenue Sale with up to 50% off on luxury lingerie, cosy pyjamas and more is now on.

Boux Avenue is having a major sale with up to 50% off lingerie, pyjamas, loungewear and accessories. The brand has a wide range of sizes and styles, that focus on quality and comfort. Boux Avenue has a huge collection of beautifully designed lingerie, ensuring you'll find the ideal piece to complement your personal style.

Amore Sheer Embroidered Balconette Bra - £24 (47% off) pair with either the Amore Thong or Amore Briefs £10. Indulge in the allure of the Amore set, an exquisite ensemble designed to elevate those intimate evenings with your special someone. The delicate love heart design adds a touch of romance and whimsy, setting the perfect mood for unforgettable moments of connection and passion.

Gracey Sheer Balconette Bra £18.00 (50% off) complete with the Gracey Thong or Briefs £8 (50% off). The balconette bra style offers a flattering lift and subtle cleavage, while the intricate lace adds a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Rosalinda Sheer Embroidered Plunge Bra £24 (47% off). Complete with either the Rosalinda Thong or Briefs £10 (44% off). This lingerie set exudes feminine charm and sophistication. The plunge bra features delicate rose detailing, adding a touch of romance and luxury.

Luxe Satin & Eyelash Lace Short Pyjama Set £24 (45% off). Slip into something elegant with this stunning satin set. It’s luxury meets comfort and timeless elegance with this exquisite satin set.

Floral Ribbed Cami Short Pyjama Set £18 (40% off). This floral pink pyjama set, looks cute with its delicate blossom print and lightweight fabric. It’s ideal for staying cool and comfortable during those warmer spring and summer nights.

Velour Dressing Gown - Powder Pink £25 (50% off). This comfortable and soft dressing gowns is perfect for relaxing at home, getting ready for the day, or winding down in the evening.

The sale is now on and you can visit the Boux Avenue website to see all the available offers.

