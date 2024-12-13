I'm a motoring expert and these are the Aldi Specialbuys I'm looking forward to
Keeping a car healthy in the winter can be a bit of a challenge. Its battery becomes vulnerable on very cold days, and we all know how much of a chore it can be clearing frozen windscreens.
The arrival of Aldi's latest motoring Specialbuys, then, is well-timed, because we're about to head into the depths of winter and a cold snap could arrive at any time.
The motoring items will arrive in Aldi's legendary middle aisle on Sunday, December 15 - and it's a bit of a random selection, but there are some items I'm definitely going to take a closer look at.
Firstly, I can't resist a few bottles of Redex. It's like cough medicine for your car, and Aldi's prices are better than you'll find anywhere else.
Redex is added to your fuel tank - you literally just pour it in the filler cap - and it cleans the engine and fuel system as it works through. It comes in petrol and diesel flavours, and it's available in twin-bottle packs for £4.99 each.
I'm also really interested in Aldi's Auto XS car covers. For the price of £12.99, it seems too good to be true. My wife's BMW doesn't get much use over winter, but we don't have a garage. This will protect its fabric hood from the elements, and keep it insulated a little better over the cold months.
There's also a very cheap bungee strap set for £3.49. I'll be grabbing one of these, because you can never have too many bungee straps.
I've got a sloping driveway, so the £3.99 bottle of "Ice Melt" will be going in my trolley too.
I'm tempted by the Auto XS jump leads for £7.99, and I'll definitely be buying a new ice scraper for the sake of £1.29, because mine's been rather useless since that late November cold snap.
I'm also intrigued by the heated seat cushion for £7.99. I'm fortunate that all my cars have heated seats, but I certainly wouldn't want to be without what the wife and I call "bum warmers" at this time of year.
I kid you not, I once tested a heated seat cushion that cost £400 so to see one for this price seems remarkable. I also like the look of the windscreen and mirrors cover, also at £7.99. It'll save a de-icing job on a frosty morning.
As with all of Aldi's Specialbuys, they'll only be in stock until they sell out, and once they're gone they're gone. So make a point of arriving in store early on Sunday, especially if you're after one of the more popular items.