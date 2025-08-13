XGimi's Horizon Ultra Pro has never been this cheap - and there's a free stand on offer, too | Amazon

Amazon has dropped the XGimi Horizon Ultra 4K projector to £849 and is bundling in a free stand worth £179 for a limited time.

The XGimi Horizon Ultra has just plunged in price. After being discounted from its original £1559 price to around £1,200 for several months, Amazon has just knocked 47% off and it can now be bought for £849 - but that's not the best bit.

Because, for a limited time, you'll also get a free XGimi floor stand, designed specifically to fit the Horizon Ultra, saving a further £179.

This means you're saving nearly £900 overall on a home cinema bundle that will elevate your evenings in front of Netflix to a different stratosphere.

The immersive cinema experience is just the start - Android and Chromecast give you access to all the major apps | Amazon

The XGimi Horizon Ultra was the world's first 4K long-throw projector with Dolby Vision when it was launched, and it's still one of the most impressive smart projectors out there.

Its dual light technology gives it 2,300 ISO lumens, which is bright enough to make colours pop in any lighting condition, and its intelligent screen adaptation figures out all your visual settings for you, keeping the image quality at an optimum in any environment.

It comes with Android and Chromecast baked in, so you can access all the key audio and visual apps, and it connects to your home WiFi, or you can plug in peripherals such as PCs or gaming consoles.

The stylish stand usually costs £179 - but it's a free gift for a limited time only | Amazon

A pair of built-in 12w Harmon/Kardon speakers gives it an immersive sound, and you can link it up to your own sound system to enhance it further.

The Horizon Ultra can project images out to a 200" screen, and it can be mounted on a wall, ceiling, or on its aluminium stand - which is height adjustable, and designed to suit the style of the projector.

Accessing the deal and ensuring you get the free stand is a little complicated, but on this deal page, make sure you click on the “how to claim” link before adding anything to your basket, and then follow the instructions.

This is a limited-time deal, and Amazon hasn't said how many are in stock, so if you're keen on developing your home entertainment setup, now's your chance.

