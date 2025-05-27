The house is ready to move into | Raffle House

A lucky winner will soon bag a £2.8 million Cotswolds mansion — fully furnished and complete with a Range Rover. But here’s the twist: Wowcher is offering entry tickets for a fraction of the usual price.

Raffle House will soon be giving away a £2.8 million house in The Cotswolds to one lucky winner. It's their 20th prize draw and one of their biggest yet.

It's fully furnished and ready to move into, and the new owner could choose to live in it, rent it out for thousands of pounds per month, or to sell it and become an instant millionaire.

Tickets to win this life-changing prize cost at least £10 if you visit the Raffle House website, but there's a clever way to get them for a much lower price.

Because shopping and deals website Wowcher is offering a massive discount on bundles of tickets, which saves a lot of money off the standard price.

The family room opens out into the courtyard | Raffle House

Normally, for example, the most popular bundle of 50 tickets will set you back £25, but Wowcher will offer you them for just £10. That's the same price as 15 on the Raffle House website.

There's an even better deal on the bundle of 150 tickets, which now costs just £20. That's far cheaper than the £50 they'd cost you on the Raffle House website.

The Wowcher deals are even better than the offers given to subscribers. If you choose to pay Raffle House monthly, £10 per month would get you 45 tickets, and £30 per month would get you 180 - and that's with the current special offer taken into account.

What's more, if you enter before the end of the month and your ticket is drawn, you'll not only win the £2.8 million house, you'll also win a £55,000 Range Rover Velar - which would look perfect on the gravel driveway.

The kitchen is lavishly appointed | Raffle House

The Cotswold dream home prize draw runs until the end of June, and it's a six-bedroomed luxury pad in one of the most sought-after parts of the country.

A small porch at the front of the house leads you into a long hall, off which are the huge dining room, a cosy sitting room, and a study. There's also a boot room, a downstairs toilet, and access to the outside.

Off the dining room is a massive family kitchen, which opens into a light and airy family room with huge doors that open it out and connect it to the outside. Off this is a laundry area and utility space and, off the dining room are steps down to a cellar.

Nearly all the bedrooms have en-suites | Raffle House

On the first floor you will find five of the bedrooms, all of which have an en-suite bathroom, and stairs to the second floor, which has two further bedrooms - one of which is a walk-through space, and one of which has an en-suite.

The winner will be offered a cash alternative for either the car or the house - or both, and Raffle House will cover the cost of any stamp duty and legal fees.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

