As a wild swimmer I tried out dry robe, waterproof bags, earphones, coffee travel mugs and other swimming accessories and found the best item I’ve reviewed all year.

I’m relatively new to wild swimming over the past year after getting hooked on outdoor fitness sessions at my local lido. Now venturing off to try lakes and coastal dips, I’ve had to get kitted out for all weathers.

Growing in popularity - particularly among menopausal women - there seems to be a wider range of accessories along with more advanced tech aimed at wild swimmers on the market. It ranges from dry robes to aqua swim shoes and waterproof bags.

I’ve tried and tested a few and these are some of the ones that have most impressed me by making my life so much easier when dripping wet and cold after a swim. There was even one product that is the best thing I’ve reviewed this year.

Must-have waterproof rucksack with a difference

D-Robe Outdoors is a British company that’s making sustainable clothing and bags to keep people “cosy and dry” when outside on adventures. Their unisex products have a classic look to them and I found the two items I tried were not only high quality, but immensely practical.

The D-Robe Roll Top Rucksack is a weather-proof bag that costs £69 here on the D-Robe website or the same price on Amazon here. It has also become popular with commuters as it was a separate laptop pocket amongst its many handy functions. I tried the larger 35L bag that’s versatile and hardy but has a comfortable fit when on the shoulders.

The large space inside can be reduced by rolling down the top and buckling it in place. Even though I’d loaded it up, it managed to not make me feel weighed down.

It’s got pockets everywhere and a particularly good large one at the back where a laptop can slide in and be separate from the main space, where you may put a wet robe or towel. Smaller pockets all over it are ideal for phones, keys, purses and more.

I also liked the distinguished earthy colours the bags come in like Moss Green and Admiral Navy, which is a distinctive deep blue that reminded me of the water. I adore this bag, so much so that it’s become my new favourite and I can’t go back to my regular rucksacks. That’s not just for swims but for my days in the office, a flight or a day trip out.

It may sound a bit pricey but this D-Robe Roll Top Rucksack really is a must-have and is worth every penny, especially when it rains, which living in the UK, makes it priceless. Find it here on Amazon for £69 or here at the D-Robe website.

Snuggly outdoor dry robe

Dry robes became fashion statements in the winter with oversized hoods and length but for a swimmer, it’s got to be about comfort and warmth. The other D-Robe product I tested out was its Beaufort Outdoor Robe for £155 here on the D-Robe website. It is also available on Amazon from £119 to £155 here.

Suitable for men and women, it does look stylish but the main advantage of this D-Robe is will keep you warm. The inside is fleece-lined and feels soft like a sheep. Then there’s velcro and a two-way zip to seal you in and keep the wind and elements out.

There are also good deep pockets, inside and out. In fact, there’s seven inside the coat ranging from one to fit a pen to a larger one for bulkier items or even a water bottle that can be removed. To make it extra weather resistant, its seams are taped up.

Although it could be used to change in, there aren’t large gaps in the sides to put hands through, like many changing robes. This is much more about getting you dry and warm, which it most definitely does. See more on the D-Robe Outdoor Robe and its five star reviews here. It is also available through Amazon here.

Heated hot drinks tumbler

Imagine a coffee (or tea) that never gets cold. It sounds like the world of make believe, but Ember has made it a reality. This has to be one of the best products I have tried this year.

The new Ember Tumbler is the latest in the range that has a choice of two lids, one of which makes it easy to carry while out and about. This technology for “the world’s first temperature controlled mug”, links up to an app. It means you can set the exact temperature you want a hot drink to stay at through your phone - and it will do for most of the day.

It comes at a price, as it costs £179.95 from Amazon here or the Ember website. It’s even available in Harrods.

There’s a small charging coaster that can be used in a car or at home and comes with varying socket adapters. Once charged, the battery will last for three hours but the drink inside stays warm for longer if sealed. While it’s most handy for when outdoors, I enjoyed using it while working at home and finally finishing a hot drink before it got cold.

It’s easy to use and can even be put into water up to one metre deep without affecting the temperature inside. If you are wondering how that’s possible, there are special sensors in the tumbler to keep liquid exactly to the degree you want, up to 62.5C.

It’s ideal for getting out of the water for a piping hot drink to warm you up and will be especially useful for cold water winter swimmers. This very special piece of tech blew my mind and I had fun messing around with the temperatures through my phone while experimenting.

On another note, you can change the colour of the charging light on this lovely looking and most sophisticated travel mug I’ve ever tried. Definitely worth the splurge if you have the money spare for a special treat as it will quickly become one of your most prized possessions. Find Ember tumblers and other Ember mugs on Amazon here.

Extra light reusable water bottle

Water is especially important after a swim but being loaded down with gear can make a large bottle a little burdensome. Ocean Bottle Lite is a lightweight, slim bottle that fits up to 620ml, has a leak-proof lid and a handy loop that can clip on to a bag or jacket.

I like the fact it’s made from 65% recycled materials and every bottle sold funds the collection of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles. It costs £27 from Ocean Bottle here.

On the practical side, it’s also dishwasher safe, which many water bottles aren’t. It’s an attractive accessory too, particularly the pale purple lavender haze shade, but there is also shale green and ocean blue to choose from. It can even have a personal engraving added to it for £10 extra here.

The alternative rounder 500ml reusable Ocean Bottle products, which are also dishwasher friendly, are £40 in a variety of colours on Amazon here.

Earphones you can swim in

Sometimes you want to swim with some chilled out music or finish a podcast while you exercise. Wearing earphones hasn’t always been possible while in the water but with advances in technology comes some decent waterproof headphones.

Shokz has an OpenSwim Pro pair that uses bluetooth and allows swimmers to listen in the pool or when on a wild swim, looking at birds flying overhead. They have an IP68 waterproof rating that gives peace of mind along with strong online reviews from open swimmers saying they work best with ear plugs.

The difference with Shokz is that they are a bone conduction headphone so you can still hear external sounds around you, which is often better for outdoor sports, when you still want to have some awareness of your surroundings. It helps with being around other swimmers and people but also useful if cycling to a swim or walking around so you are still aware of traffic like traffic, so they are great for situational awareness

I was impressed with Shokz brand that is easy to pair up with a phone. This pair costs £169 at John Lewis here. They are also £169 at Amazon here.

Large biodegradable body wipes

Out at a lake or in the wilderness near a lake doesn’t often have washing facilities for straight after a swim. With plastic wipes being environmentally a no-no, FreshWipes is a 100% biodegradable alternative that offers a solution as they are made from a material derived from wood pulp.

I tried its antibacterial body wipes with Chlorhexidine that are billed as removing dirt, sweat and body odour. They have subtle natural scents like grapefruit and coconut or just unscented. Opening the pack, it’s clear that they are very big at 30cm by 20cm and extra thick, despite being fully biodegradable.

FreshWipes says customers only need to use one to cover the whole body, and you probably could just about if doing a light wash, but I think that would be a push if a lot of dirt came off from al fresco swimming. It did leave my skin feeling refreshed and glowing, not dry at all.

They come in packs of 12 from £5.99 but are currently £5.67 a pack on Amazon here. They would be ideal for when camping, at a festival or if on a long journey on an aeroplane to freshen up. The range includes mini wipes and intimate wipes, if you want to carry something a little lighter.

There’s also rinse-free body cleansing foam if you don’t want to use wipes of any kind. It tackles body odour for those that can’t get near a shower and normally costs £12.99 but is currently £9.99 on Amazon here. The products are vegan friendly and not tested on animals and some people also say online that they have found them useful for older or ill people unable to move around to get to a bathroom.