These are the latest Ninja discount deals on Amazon right now

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been scrolling through the deal pages on Amazon again to find what’s left of the recent Ninja promotion

Amazon's Ninja deals are continuing, with another healthy crop of savings on the popular kitchen appliances.

The brand has been offering some hefty discounts over recent weeks, with big savings on some of the best air fryers on the market but, while we might have missed those, there are still some decent deals to be had on other products.

Here are the best prices we can find for some of the most popular Ninja products still on sale.

1. Ninja Air Fryer MAX

Ninja Air Fryer MAX | Amazon

Yes, you can still get a decent deal on a Ninja air fryer. This is one of Ninja's most compact air fryers, but it still has a 5.2-litre capacity, so it's big enough for couples or small families.

It has six pre-programmed functions, which is handy. The digital display will make it easy to perfect your portions, and it comes in the stylish black and grey colour.

There's also a saving on the even smaller 3.8-litre version, but this one represents the best value.

2. Ninja 2-in-1 Blender

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender | Amazon

A versatile addition to any kitchen, this blender has been extremely popular on Amazon, and it's easy to see why.

It can be used as a blender, smoothie maker, ice crusher, or even a light food processor.

The fact that it comes with a 1,200w motor, one of the more powerful motors on the market, is the icing on the cake.

3. Ninja Blender

Ninja Blender | Amazon

A simpler and cheaper blender, but still with a beefy 1,000w motor, this sells in huge numbers because it's just so simple and effective.

It comes with a 700ml cup, which is more than enough for a hearty smoothie, and you can also blend up fruits and vegetables for meal preparation. All the main parts are dishwasher safe, too.

4. Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker | Amazon

I know what you're thinking. Early autumn isn't a great time to be buying an ice cream maker - but this is a really good deal and it's not often these get discounted.

The Creami makes frozen desserts, too, so it could be a good tool to have in the kitchen for posh puddings after the seasonal dinner parties you might be planning in the festive season.

Or, in the meantime, you could just use it to make milkshakes and smoothies. Such is the versatility of this wonderful bit of kit.

5. Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Ninja Blast Portable Blender | Amazon

I've tested one of these and, trust me, it's one of the only battery-powered blenders that actually works. The cheaper ones tend to be far too gutless.

Choose your colour carefully, because they're not all discounted. The one to pick this time is "passion fruit purple", which actually looks pretty cool.