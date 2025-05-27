A litre bottle rarely comes this cheaply | Amazon

Jack Daniel’s Old No 7 has dropped to just £24.97 for a litre in a smart gift tin – and Gentleman Jack is also heavily reduced.

Jack Daniel's whisky needs no introduction; it's a classic American bourbon dating back to 1866, and it's one of the best bases for a whisky and coke.

Even just served on the rocks, the Jack Daniel's Old No 7 is a delicious drink to while away an evening with, thanks to its vanilla, brown sugar, and spice flavours, and its smooth, rich finish.

The blended whisky is one of the best-selling bottles in the country, and currently the number one best seller on Amazon - and that might be down to the deal that's live at the moment.

The free gift tin makes it a perfect Father's Day present | Amazon

Because you can get a bottle of the famous blended bourbon for just £24.97 - and that's for a litre. It even comes in a special gift tin.

It makes it a perfect option for Father's Day, because a litre usually costs well over £35. Here's a litre bottle at Morrisons for £34.50, which is about the normal price to expect.

Amazon's deal knocks 34% off the standard price of £38, and it's over £10 cheaper than Morrisons, so this is almost definitely the cheapest way to buy it in right now.

If you don't want a litre, there's also a decent discount on the standard 70cl bottle - it's down to £18.97 at the moment, thanks to a 33% saving. Although it doesn't come with a gift tin.

There's also an amazing deal on the more sophisticated Gentleman Jack | Amazon

And in case you prefer a more special version of the Tennessee whisky, there's a huge discount on Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack - bringing the price down to just £20 for a 70cl bottle.

This is a "double mellowed" whisky, which is even smoother thanks to a charcoal mellowing process. It's the same strength as an Old No 7, but has a silkier taste to it. Perhaps not one to drown in coke, then.

These deals will only last for a limited time, so jump on them quickly to secure your bottle - especially with Father's Day nearing.

