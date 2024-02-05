Edinburgh named UK's worst commuter city - beating out London and Glasgow
Scotland's capital is the worst of the UK's 30 most populous cities, according to a study.
Edinburgh has beaten some of the UK's biggest metropolitan areas to the title of the country's worst commuter city.
From a list of the 30 most populous urban areas, Scotland's capital was named as the city which presents the biggest nightmare for those travelling to work. Capital on Tap found Edinburgh had the highest average commute time of all the cities studied.
Its residents also spent the most day on average heading to work, making for a truly miserable traffic situation. People spent 11.52 hours each week commuting - or around 75 days per year.
It was estimated that the average monthly cost of a monthly travel pass was £59:93. Although London commuters, whose woes were considered the country's second worst, spent around £182:28, the sheer amount of transit time racked up by Edinburgh workers handed it the top spot.
The results may not be a surprise to many Edinburgh residents, given that the city's population is quickly rising and the council has taken several measures to curb car traffic. City chiefs hope that boosting the tram will network will boost connectivity but there remains much controversy over the future of transit in and around Edinburgh.
Attracted by cheaper house prices, city workers are increasingly choosing to live in nearby commuter towns. Last November, Musselburgh was dubbed the best, followed by Linlithgow and Dunbar.
On the other side of the coin, Belfast was ranked the best city for commuters with people there spending just four days per year on the way to work.