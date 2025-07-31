3 . The Venue

The Venue was the epicentre of Edinburgh’s music scene during its hedonistic heyday in the 90s and will forever have a place in the hearts of Edinburgh music fans. First opened in the early 80s as the Jailhouse, becoming the Venue in 1987, this venue on Calton Road behind Waverley Station was a bastion of alternative music. With its main ground-floor room holding around 400, it was the perfect place for a brilliantly eclectic array of touring bands, including many who would go on to become some of the biggest acts on the planet. In December 1988, for example, several hundred lucky music fans caught an emerging band from Manchester by the name of the Stone Roses several months before they helped usher in a new era of acid house and youth culture. Likewise, Suede, the Manic Street Preachers, The Verve and Radiohead all played here in the late 80s and early 90s. For many, the Venue was about clubbing and, in particular, Pure on Fridays (see an old Pure membership card inset). The Venue closed in 2006, the building having been sold to a property developer. It became an art gallery and, later, offices. | Birlinn