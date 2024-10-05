Edinburgh is of course a big sports city, with the country’s largest sports stadium, the home of Scottish rugby Murrayfield, and two top flight football sides Hearts and Hibs’ stadium’s each holding around 20,000 spectators.
Smaller stadiums in the Capital include multi-sports venue Meadowbank, which recently underwent a major redevelopment, and the rugby grounds at Myreside and Meggetland.
All of these sports grounds have changed their appearance over the years, with most stadiums in Edinburgh now all seated and covered. Take a look at our then and now photo gallery to see how much our stadiums have changed in the Capital.
1. Easter Road then
Match action from a Hibs match at Easter Road in the 1950s, when 40,000 - 50,000 regularly atteneded matches there, showing the large east terracing, which remained in place until the 1980s. The record attendance at Easter Road is 65,860 for an Edinburgh derby against Hearts on January 2, 1950. | National World Photo: Archive
2. Easter Road now
A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium after it was fully redeveloped. The Famous Five stand, formerly the Cow Shed, and the South Stand, formerly known as the Dunbar end, where the away fans stood, were redeveloped in the 90s. The main stand was rebuilt in the 2000s and the famous east terracing made way for a new East Stand in August 2010. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey
3. Tynecastle Park then
This aerial photo shows Hearts' Tynecastle Park in 1966. Most of the ground was terracing, except the Archibald Leitch- designed main stand, built in 1914, which had terracing at the front and seating on the top deck. The stadium remained largely unchanged until redevelopment in the 90s. The record attendance at Tynecastle Park is 53,396, which was set in 1932 for a Scottish Cup match against Rangers. | TSPL Photo: National World
4. Tynecastle Park now
After a proposed move to Hermiston fell through in 1994, the entire western and northern sides of the ground were demolished, allowing for the construction of the Wheatfield Stand that year, and the Roseburn Stand the following year. Temporary 'bucket' seating was installed on the (southern) Gorgie Road end terracing. That terracing was itself razed in 1997 and replaced by the Gorgie Stand. The main stand was replaced in 2017 and now includes modern hospitality facilities and a hotel. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey
