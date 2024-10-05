4 . Tynecastle Park now

After a proposed move to Hermiston fell through in 1994, the entire western and northern sides of the ground were demolished, allowing for the construction of the Wheatfield Stand that year, and the Roseburn Stand the following year. Temporary 'bucket' seating was installed on the (southern) Gorgie Road end terracing. That terracing was itself razed in 1997 and replaced by the Gorgie Stand. The main stand was replaced in 2017 and now includes modern hospitality facilities and a hotel. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey