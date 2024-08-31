Edinburgh's Favourite Buildings: The history of The Balmoral in 6 pictures

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

The Balmoral Hotel is one of the world’s most luxurious hotels and it has an interesting history.

With a clock which runs a little too fast and its magnetism for celebrities, The Balmoral is simply iconic. For more than 120 years it has towered over Princes Street and Waverley Station.

Originally built to serve the station, the hotel has continued to be an important part of Edinburgh despite no longer being in public ownership.

Take a look at our gallery telling the story of The Balmoral Hotel in six pictures.

It is rare that the opportunity to design a building is the prize for entering a competition, but in 1895 W. Hamilton Beattie and A.R. Scott won the opportunity to design what was then known as The North British Station Hotel (The N.B.) - owned by the North British Railway Company. Today the building is better known as The Balmoral.

1. Competition...

Opening in 1902, The North British Hotel was instantly met with acclaim. Designed in the Victorian style, it was dubbed one of the great railway hotels. Much of the hotel’s charm comes from its iconic clock - set three minutes fast to ensure Waverley Station passengers never miss their train.

2. Instantly iconic...

The hotel became a firm favourite among celebrities over the years, including Laurel and Hardy - who visited during a tour of Scotland and brought massive crowds to Princes Street. Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul and Linda McCartney have also stayed at the hotel.

3. Celebrity...

In 1947, the hotel came under public ownership alongside the nationalisation of the railways. The workers in the hotel became members of the National Union of Railwaymen.

4. Nationalisation...

