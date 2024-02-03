Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

Scotland are set to kick off their Six Nations campaign today with a trip to face Wales. With the Scots are favourites to pull off their first victory in Cardiff since 2002, rugby fans in Edinburgh are bound to have their hopes high.

It's one of a string of exciting clashes coming up in this year's outing of the Northern Hemisphere's greatest rugby showpiece, including an encounter with France at Murrayfield next weekend.

The Capital is always buzzing when a big match is on, with hordes of supporters travelling to Murrayfield and countless thousands watching along in bars across the city. But it can often be difficult to find a place to catch the game if you haven't booked your favourite pub in advance.

Luckily, some city bars offer walk-ins for those punters who don't have a place booked on matchday. Here are a few of the best places where you can watch the Six Nations without booking.

The Three Sisters

A firm favourite for many sports fans, the Cowgate bar has more than 30 screens throughout its premises from which to view matches. Although bookings are taken for seats inside, the bustling courtyard is open for walk-ins only. Be sure to arrive early to grab a good spot.

Teuchters Landing

Leith's rugby fans pack out the Dock Place bar every year with plenty of space to watch games and a great atmosphere to boot. The venue operates a strict walk-ins only policy, with plenty of real ales and whiskies on offer to celebrate a big win or drown your sorrows after a defeat.

Where: 1c Dock Pl, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LU

Malones Edinburgh

The Morrison Street Irish pub not only accepts walk-ins but boasts several huge ultra 4k HD screens. It's also a great place to stop on the way to Murrayfield, offering takeaway pints of Guinness and Innis and Gunn to fans on matchdays.

And given its location just 10 minutes from the home of Scottish rugby, it offers a chance to soak up the atmosphere if you didn't get a ticket for the match.

Where: 14 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QN.

Milnes Bar

Located on the corner of Rose Street and Hanover Street, this is a popular haunt for sports fans. While tables are often fully booked, there is always space for a good number of spontaneous visitors.

The multi-level bar has plenty of good pub grub and space for hundreds of punters.

Doctors

Scotland's clashes with Wales, France and England will all be open to fans on a walk-in basis this year. The Forrest Road venue, located close to the University of Edinburgh, will also not require bookings to catch today's earlier match between Italy and England.