A number of snooker's most talented and decorated stars will battle it out for glory in the capital at this year’s Scottish Open.

Reigning champion Gary Wilson is aiming to write his name into the history books once again as he targets a third consecutive title in Edinburgh. But he can expect stellar competition from a whole host of top talents such as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Kyren Wilson and Mark Allen.

The Scottish Open is just one of a number of prestigious events that take place throughout the calendar year and the winner of the tournament can expect to receive a prize of £100,000 if they reign supreme in Edinburgh.

But who is the most successful player in the history of snooker in terms of overall earnings? Here we take a look at the top 10 richest players of all time.

1 . Mark Williams - 10th Estimated net worth:$6.1 million

2 . Neil Robertson - 9th Estimated net worth:$9.4 million

3 . John Higgins - 8th Estimated net worth: $10.1 million