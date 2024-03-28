Aberdeen's search for a manager is nearing it's end, according to the club's CEO.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows remains confident that the club will secure their number one target as manager and insists the search is nearing its end.

The Dons have been without a permanent manager since Neil Warnock’s abrupt departure on 9 March. The ex-Sheffield United boss lasted just 33 days in the dugout in a tumultuous campaign which also saw the club sack Barry Robson in January.

Earlier this month on 11 March, the club issued a statement claiming that they would appoint a new manager during the March international break, yet the search remains ongoing and interim boss Peter Leven will continue in the dugout for the game against Ross County this weekend.

Burrows told Red TV that it’s important the club get this next decision right. He said: “The search for a new manager is ongoing. I’d like to think it is entering the very final stages.

“We said a couple of weeks we hoped to appoint this during the international break but it looks unfortunately as if that won’t happen. But what I would say is it’s absolutely important we get this appointment right rather than quick.

“While this process has gone on longer than anyone hoped or anticipated the key focus is to ensure this appointment is right in the long term for Aberdeen Football Club.

“Rather than panic and go into something to get us through a timescale, it’s important we get it right.”

The search for a new managers comes during a difficult season which has seen the team drop well below expectations to ninth in the table. Despite the club’s poor run of form, Burrows insists that Aberdeen remains one of the most attractive jobs in the country.

He added: “Let’s be clear – Aberdeen Football Club is an attractive job in Scottish football, British football and European football terms.

“This is a club which only months ago was playing group stages of European football and is a club which has achieved a lot through its history. I still think it’s still an attractive role for people.

“There are all sorts of complications. Some are in jobs, some aren’t, some are abroad, some aren’t. There are so many variables.

“You think things will be smooth but often things appear you have to react to or be patient with. Patience can be a virtue with these types of appointments and that’s where we are as a board.

“Don’t panic, don’t risk going to the wrong person because it has not been as smooth as we’d have liked it to be. Let’s make sure we stick to the principles and if that takes a little bit longer then so be it.”

Rangers face battle to retain two first team stars

Turkish side Trabzonspor are pushing hard to sign Rangers pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, who are both out of contract in the summer.

Trabzonspor, who are third in the league this season, are preparing for a busy summer and are hoping to bridge the gap between themselves and title chasing pair Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The Daily Record understands that the seven-time champions have made contact with both Lundstram and defender Barisic, who also faces an uncertain future.

Lundstram is an integral part of the Rangers team and someone who Clement is keen to keep due to his strong performances in recent months. Contract talks with the ex-Sheffield United man are thought to be ongoing, but as of yet no deal has been reached.