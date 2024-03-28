Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hibs manager Jack Ross has revealed that he is hoping to work as a sporting director at some stage in the near future.

Ross enjoyed a two-year stay at Easter Road from 2019 to 2021 after spells at Sunderland, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic. During his time in the capital he initially enjoyed success, and in his first full season he guided The Cabbage to a third place finish, their highest in 16 years, whilst also narrowly missing out on Scottish Cup glory in the final against St Johnstone.

That cup final defeat sparked a downward spiral for the capital club who despite a promising start, were criticised for their style of football in the season that followed. Results plummeted in December 2021 and Ross was sacked after a run of seven defeats from nine league games - just 10 days before the League Cup final.

Ross has only managed one other club since leaving Hibs and he was sacked after a run of just one league win from his opening seven matches with then Premiership side Dundee United. The reign notably came to an end just two days after a 9-0 defeat to Celtic.

The 47-year-old has been away from the dugout for nearly two years, but now holds an influential role as Newcastle United’s head of coaching development.

Ross worked closely with the club’s sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is now on gardening leave ahead of a proposed move to Manchester United. Ross also plays a key role behind the scenes in helping the club’s academy which has seen the likes of Lewis Miley, Elliot Anderson and Joe White all make the step up to the big time this season.

Sunderland Echo understands that Ross is studying a masters for the sporting director role, claiming it is something he can see himself doing in the future.

The former Hibs boss told I News that he is currently exploring other avenues in the game, although he insists he has not quit management.

He told the outlet: “Sporting director is an area I want to pursue because ironically I don’t think there’s that many people with my background in the role. That’s surprising and if you do a deeper dive there’s actually not that many who have been managers or players.

“Dan [Ashworth] mentored me and spent a lot of time with me and one of the gaps I had in my CV was academy experience so this has been brilliantly insightful.

