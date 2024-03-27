Hibs injury news ahead of Rangers - and how their run-in compares to rivals

Hibs head to Ibrox in good shape.

Hibs head to Ibrox on Saturday looking to change their horrendous run of results against Rangers – but chasing their own Nine in a Row target to salvage something from a tumultuous season. And Nick Montgomery hopes to have virtually a full squad to choose from, a rarity in a campaign beset by injuries, for the trip to Govan.

Currently on a run of six games without loss in the Scottish Premiership, with three games remaining before the split, Montgomery believes extending that undefeated sequence to nine could be enough to keep them in sixth place, the Yorkshireman saying: “Yeah, of course, that’s the aim. We’re undefeated in six – and we’re a little bit unlucky not to have six wins out of those games. But four wins and two draws is something we’re really happy about.

“There’s no doubt we’ve got a massive task ahead of us this weekend, against probably the best team in the country right now. It’s going to be a tough ask. We just need to continue the momentum built on the run of form we’ve had.”

In terms of key players returning to the line-up, Martin Boyle was back in full contact training this week after completing the return to play concussion protocols. The Socceroos winger was knocked out and taken straight from Easter Road to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a clash of heads with John Souttar in the 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final loss to Rangers on March 10. But, after being symptom free for 48 hours, he was back in action at HTC.

Dutch striker Dylan Vente, who rolled his ankle in training on the morning before that defeat by Rangers, is making steady progress on his return to training and could also feature this weekend. Lewis Miller is also in contention to compete for a place at right back as he works his way back from a recurring muscle strain.

Josh Campbell, out since breaking his ankle and picking up knee damage in December’s 1-0 home loss to Hearts, is back in training. But the attacking midfielder needs to play in a bounce game before being risked in a competitive match.

Including that Scottish Cup tie, Hibs have lost all three encounters with Rangers this season, failing to score a goal and conceding nine against. Even a point on Saturday would be progress, then.

With the split looming, Montgomery will be hoping that possession being nine tenths of the law also applies to squatter’s rights in the Scottish Premiership table. Sitting sixth right now, but aware that nearest rivals Dundee have a game in hand, this is how their run-in compares to the teams around them:

St Mirren (in 5th - 42 pts):

Motherwell (A)

Hearts (H)

Celtic (A)

Hibs (in 6th - 38 pts):

Rangers (A)

St Johnstone (H)

Motherwell (A)

Dundee (in 7th - 36 pts):

St Johnstone (A)

Motherwell (H)

Rangers (H)

Aberdeen (A)

Motherwell (in 8th – 32 points):

St Mirren (H)

Dundee (A)