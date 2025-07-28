EPL club took on Serie A side AC Milan in Hong Kong

Scotland captain Andy Robertson apologised for swearing at a referee during Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Hong Kong. The English Premier League club lost 4-2 to AC Milan at the Tai Kak Sports Park in Kowloon on Saturday, with Robertson’s outburst coming after he was denied a penalty kick.

The 31-year-old played the first half of the game and felt he was unfairly challenged by Milan defender Malick Thiaw whilst trying to turn inside the penalty box with the scoreline at 1-1. However, referee Ping Wun Tam waved away his protests. Robertson was captured by TV cameras reacting with a foul-mouthed retort at the official, and later admitted he was caught in the heat of the moment.

“I thought first half it was an even game, we obviously lost the goal on the counter-attack, which is never good,” he said. “I thought we created some good chances, some good link-up in the midfield and things like that, so I thought that was pleasing. We didn’t really see that in the second half.

“You want to win these games but you get a lot out of it. It’s been a tough week in terms of training and there were tired bodies but I think we got enough out of to move forward. Sometimes you forget the cameras are on and I got reminded of it at half-time, so I apologise for that - but I still think it was a penalty.

“It’s one of those ones. When I arrive in the box, which is quite rare nowadays, I thought I was clean on goal and the defender stopped me, so I thought it was a penalty. I was just ready to argue with Mo [Salah] so I could take it instead of him! But look, you shouldn’t really swear at the ref, so I apologise for that.”

Liverpool transfer news with Robertson’s future in focus ahead of new EPL season

Robertson’s long-term future at Liverpool is still unclear with the English Premier League season due to start in just over two weeks’ time. The left-back signed a five-year contract at Anfield back in 2021 and is therefore due to become a free agent next summer. After the £40m arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Robertson’s position is under threat.

Interest from Atletico Madrid did not progress to a concrete offer, so the former Dundee United player is now waiting to see what might develop between now and the transfer window closing on 1 September. He is content to play out the final year of his deal and fight for his place at Liverpool. Suggestions emerged last week that he could even be named vice-captain of the club by head coach Arne Slot following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid.

Robertson was quick to deny that any final decision had been taken on that subject. “I’ve seen rumours and I’ve had texts and people congratulating me, but I’ve not heard anything,” he told The Anfield Wrap. “We’re obviously part of the leadership group, me, Mo [Sala] and Ali [Mac Allister], and obviously Virgil [Van Dijk] being captain. The manager has not spoken to any of us yet, and obviously we’ve lost Trent as vice-captain, so that role is available.

“We do what we do - the four of us are a good, tight-knit group. I spoke about it the other day in terms of helping the new lads come in, and that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to help them come in, you’ve got to help the young lads like Trey [Nyoni] and Rio [Ngumoha] to develop.”