Valur Reykjavik officials are today finalising a transfer deal with Hearts for midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson. The Icelandic club have agreed terms with Tynecastle officials, and 22-year-old Magnusson is preparing to fly to Scotland this week. He will undergo a medical in Edinburgh before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Valur left the player out of their Besta Deild Karla league win against Hafnarfjordur on Sunday in the knowledge that he has played his last game for them. Hearts made an official approach for Magnusson last week as head coach Derek McInnes looks to strengthen midfield options ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season. Provided there are no late setbacks, he could be signed and registered in time to make an SPFL debut in Hearts’ opening Premiership match against Aberdeen in seven days’ time.

Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News, the Valur football chairman Bjorn Steinar Jonsson explained that the six-figure deal with Hearts is close to being completed. “It's more or less in place. We are just working on finalising that today,” he said. “I met Tomas last night at our game and he was not sure which day he will go. Probably in the next few days he will travel to Scotland for a medical.”

Magnusson is an energetic central midfielder who is over 6ft tall and offers an attacking threat at set-pieces. He joined Valur after winning the Icelandic second division last year with IBV despite an opportunity to move to England at the time. After progressing quickly in the top flight and playing UEFA Conference League qualifiers this month, he is now destined for the Scottish Capital. Jonsson provided an insight into the player’s attributes and character.

“In our team, I think he is best playing as a defensive midfielder in the No.6 position,” stated the chairman. “That is where he has shown his best ability. He is primarily a defensive midfielder. Valur have a lot of possession in most games, they are a tough team, and he has moved forward with the team to score some goals. Partly that has come from set-pieces, where he can definitely be dangerous with his heading ability. He is also fighting for the second ball and winning it in those situations.

“Tomas has taken a big step with us this season. He only joined us after last season. He was playing with his hometown club, IBV, from the Vestmannaeyjar islands. He took a big step this season and has been an important player for us in domestic matches. He also played very well in our European Conference League games so far this year. If he continues and takes the next step, I think he can definitely be strong enough for Scotland. I would think it is a league that fits him well. He is a young player and he needs to take the next steps on his journey to be able to fight into the Hearts team.

English transfer interest in Icelandic midfielder

“This transfer only came up a few days ago and it's an opportunity for him. When he was joining our club, he almost signed for a club in England and we just managed to sign him. We knew his dream was to take the next step and go abroad to test his skills there. Hearts is a big club and we have sold players to them before [goalkeeper Haraldur Bjornsson in 2005]. This is an opportunity we definitely want to see Tomas take and hopefully he will be successful at it.”

Jonsson compared Magnusson to the former Iceland international defender Herman Hreidarsson, who coached the player at IBV last year and enjoyed an established career in the English Premier League. “Tomas had a great season last year when IBV won the second division here in Iceland and got promoted. He was one of the best players in that league,” explained Jonsson.

“We had recommendations from his coach there, Herman Hreidarsson, and he gave a very high recommendation as one of the favourite players he had coached. Tomas has similar abilities to what Hreidarsson had during his career - a fighter and a good team player. Hreidarsson was a defender, a bit of a different player, but you can definitely see some of the same qualities in Magnusson. Both guys come from the Vestmannaeyjar islands, so you definitely have some of the same characteristics in players.

“Tomas will fight and do all he can do for his team. With that, he builds good team spirit with his team-mates. He really helped us build a good team dynamic in the last few months. He came into our club as a new guy and fitted in well. He is unafraid, open, smiling, young, and he will fit in really well to a team. I think he will be an important part of the Hearts squad. He needs to adapt to a new country but he is an open, fun and energetic guy.”

Hearts plan to sign Magnusson to harness his development over the next few years, with the potential to sell him for future profit. That appears to align with the player’s ambition, too. “Definitely. I think that's where his aspirations lie,” said Jonsson. “He wants to go there, fit in, shine and take the next step. I think he definitely has all the ability for that to happen but he needs to put a lot of work in.”

Hearts are hopeful of completing the signing of Burkina Faso international forward Pierre Landry Kabore as soon as possible. They working to secure all the paperwork to confirm Kabore as their eighth summer signing, with Magnusson to follow as the ninth.

McInnes has already welcomed seven new recruits to Riccarton since pre-season began - Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay and Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota.

