Hearts have made a transfer offer to sign the Valur Reykjavik midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon. Tynecastle officials are in advanced talks about a move which is progressing and could be agreed before the new Scottish Premiership season starts if everything goes to plan.

Magnússon, 22, is eager to leave his native Iceland for the opportunity to continue his career in Scotland and would become the ninth summer signing in Gorgie, with Pierre Landy Kabore set to be finalised. The deal being discussed is worth a six-figure sum. Magnússon’s Valur contract runs until December 2027 but Valur will not stand in his way and are expecting the move to happen.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has already signed seven players to date - Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay and Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota.

The Valur football department chairman, Björn Steinar Jónsson, confirmed that an offer has been received for Magnússon. “This is first and foremost a great recognition for Tommi and the performance he has offered for us this summer,” he said. “We knew exactly what was expected of this boy when he came to us and he has lived up to it rather well. Of course it would be a shame to lose him at this point, but this is an opportunity that everyone dreams of and we fully understand that.

Magnússon joined Valur from IBV in February this year and instantly made a big impact. He scored two goals from 16 appearances in the Icelandic league, playing as an energetic central midfielder capable of getting forward into the opposition penalty box.

“Tómas Bent is a good example of a player who comes to the big stage with us in Val and seizes the opportunity,” added Jónsson. “Then good things happen and we of course wish him all the best and look forward to watching him in the Scottish Premier League. This is of course a blow for us as we have been on a good run and Tommi is a real key player.

“Fortunately, we have a large and broad group and it boils down to both Marius Lundemo and Birki Heimis who can solve this situation well. We are, of course, open to players who strengthen us and have been looking at various options. The window is open and you never know what will happen.”

The Edinburgh News revealed on Thursday that Hearts head coach Derek McInnes coveted another central midfielder to add to his squad. Magnússon was identified as the player to fill the role and all parties are now preparing to progress their talks towards a final agreement. That could potentially happen as early as next week.