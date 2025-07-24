SPFL Premiership begins against Aberdeen on 4 August

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ summer transfer business will not end with the capture of Burkina Faso internationalist Pierre Landry Kabore. The Edinburgh News can reveal that head coach Derek McInnes still wants at least one more signing before the window closes on 1 September.

Kabore’s move from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans should be finalised in a matter of days - potentially before the weekend - which would make him the eighth new recruit at Tynecastle Park. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay and Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota are already in situ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes covets an alternative type of central midfielder to add to his already-sizeable squad after Kabore. He is keen to recruit more energy for the middle of the pitch, where McEntee, Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof are already in competition. McInnes was reluctant to divulge details but confirmed his plan when asked. “Still looking to bring in a different type of midfielder,” he stated.

Hearts will move players on to reduce the size of their first-team squad over the next month, with midfielder Aidan Denholm set to leave. Livingston are favourites for his signature and there is also interest from Motherwell and Ross County. Others will follow, with forward Musa Drammeh among those struggling to make an impact on the new-look team at Tynecastle.

Kerjota completed his £120,000 transfer from Italian side Sambenedettese on Tuesday and made his debut in Wednesday’s 4-0 win against Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup. The Albanian offers speed and good ball delivery from both open and set-plays - something McInnes prioritises.

“It is important,” explained the head coach. “One of my old managers once said: 'When you're putting a squad together, try and get two lefties and two righties that can put in good set-plays. We've probably got three now on our left side with Sabah, Stephen [Kingsley] and Harry [Milne]. We work hard on that side of it. It's important that we have the confidence in set-plays that we believe we can score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EPL opponents before Scottish Premiership kick-off

“Sabah's deliveries are another bow to his armoury, really. He's a ball carrier, he creates things, he gets people on the back foot, he forces defenders back towards their own goal and he can go both ways. You saw his set-play deliveries the other night and we should have scored from one of them. Kizi scored a good goal and he's got that delivery as well from the other side, so I do think when you're putting a squad together that having as many set-play takers in there is important.”

Hearts face English Premier League newcomers Sunderland at Tynecastle on Saturday in Craig Gordon’s testimonial. They will then play a closed-door friendly next week to fine-tune preparations for the opening Premiership game against Aberdeen on Monday, 4 August.

READ MORE: Six Hearts players battling injury and illness