Six Hearts players are battling injury or illness following a successful Premier Sports Cup group phase. Riccarton medical staff will assess a number of the first-team squad over the coming days, but head coach Derek McInnes declared himself satisfied with progress to the competition’s knockout phase.

A 4-1 win over Dunfermline Athletic, followed by three successive 4-0 results against Hamilton Academical, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton took Premiership side Hearts into the last-16. They are highly likely to gain a seeding place for Sunday’s draw once all group games are completed. However, there are some players working to overcome injury or illness sustained this month.

Centre-back Frankie Kent was substituted in the final minutes of Wednesday night’s tie against Dumbarton at Tynecastle Park after feeling his groin. The injury is not thought to be serious and he left the stadium hoping to be available for Saturday’s friendly against Sunderland in Craig Gordon’s testimonial. Gordon himself is struggling for fitness due to a shoulder injury and is expected to play only part of his benefit match as a result.

Midfielder Beni Baningime missed the Stirling and Dumbarton matches with a minor strain, while right-back Christian Borchgrevink has a hamstring issue. Again, neither problem is overly serious and both players are striving to prove their fitness ahead of this weekend. Another midfielder, Yan Dhanda, is suffering with illness and centre-back Jamie McCart is out until September with a ligament injury sustained earlier this month.

McInnes spoke to the Edinburgh News about the availability within his large squad and is hoping to see as many players recover as possible. He wants every player available for the William Hill Premiership opening match against Aberdeen on Monday, 4 August. For now, he is content with 16 goals scored and only one conceded in four Premier Sports Cup ties.

“Sometimes you're always thinking: 'What do we need now? What's next?’ But I think at times it's always refreshing to take yourself back to when you first come in for pre-season testing and actually see where you have got to,” explained the head coach. “I think we would have taken this at the minute, ideally without injuries to Jamie, Borch and Beni, but hopefully Beni and Borch have got a chance for Saturday. Neither of their injuries seem to be too serious at the minute.

“Yan missed last night's game with illness, he's been ill for the last three or four days. There is some sort of gastro thing going on so we will see how everybody is in the next couple of days. We will recover the ones from Wednesday and then wait for Saturday. We're looking forward to it. I think it'll be a good occasion for big Craig that he thoroughly deserves, but equally a brilliant game for us to finish off our preparation for Aberdeen.”

English Premier League test ahead of the Scottish Premiership 2025/26 kick-off

In the aftermath of the Dumbarton win, McInnes detailed Gordon’s role for Saturday against his former club. “Craig has not given up yet and is still trying. How long he can get on the pitch for, we don't know yet,” said McInnes. “Obviously we've got to make sure that we're not doing anything to accelerate an injury that's going to make him worse. Craig has got to be comfortable with that, we need to be comfortable with that. Craig will take the team out, that's the intention and how long he can play, it remains to be seen. He's certainly trying to get there for it.

“Borchgrevink had a scan on his hamstring. His knee is fine, that has settled. He had a wee bit of a contusion, a wee bit of a block tackle at Stirling, but I think we're not expecting it to be anything too sinister. I think he's got a chance for Saturday, certainly.”

Hearts will approach Saturday’s friendly with motivation and intensity against English Premier League opponents. McInnes wants the fixture treated as a competitive one to ensure his team get the most out of what is their final official game before the Premiership kick-off. “I think if you approach it any other way, you'll get a sore one,” he acknowledged. We're playing Sunderland and if we're not competitive, then you don't want to wait nine or 10 days for the Aberdeen game on the back of a sore one.

“I think the game will be treated properly. It's still a pre-season friendly in the sense that it's a testimonial game, but it's Scotland v England, a Premier League team with good players. We don't want to let good players come up here and take liberties with us, so we're going to make sure that we're as good as we can be at this stage against them. I think it will be a good game for us, bearing in mind the complete contrast that we've had [from Premier Sports Cup ties].”

