Premier Sports Cup win against Dumbarton was straightforward

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes admitted he picked the wrong team for Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Dumbarton - but stressed he is happy with how his team coped. In trying to give players game time before the Premiership begins, McInnes tried a 3-4-1-2 system and then changed to 4-4-2 at half-time.

Midfielders Sander Kartum and Blair Spittal lined up as wing-backs at kick-off but Hearts cruised through to the knockout round with another 4-0 win, courtesy of goals from Lawrence Shankland, Michael Steinwender, Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga. A debut for new signing Sabah Kerjota came late on following his £120,000 transfer on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are through to the last-16 of the competition and are likely to be seeded for Sunday’s draw, but must wait until all group games are finished over the weekend before that issue will be finalised. After scoring 16 goals in four games, they are feeling confident as the manager continues to assess his squad.

“I picked the wrong team,” said McInnes at full-time. “I picked a team that was to try to get minutes and we thought that we could still be effective. I thought we were effective at times but not enough. But 2-0 up at half time, don't want to grumble too much at that, but it was clear that we needed to get to bylines more and we needed more natural width. You know, trying to kind of shoehorn people in wasn't quite fair on the lads.

“We were always going to go to a back four for the second half. it was our intention. Kerjota has only probably got about 20 minutes in him. It was always the intention to get Kyziridis on, who we're building up his minutes. So I think you've seen in the second half a wee bit more fluency, a wee bit more tempo to the play, a bit more of what we wanted us to see.

“I think when we get a wee bit more space to exploit, obviously Dumbarton sat in their shape really well and I think they deserve a lot of credit. They've got an experienced manager who knows how to organise his teams and while they didn't offer loads going forward, they always offered a counter-attacking threat. When they're in that shape, it was always a bit more difficult to find those spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hearts signings make an impact in Premier Sports Cup

“I do think when the games open up, having Kerjota, Braga, Kyziridis, I think they will enjoy those spaces. When you look back at the introduction of some of these boys, I think that the fans have clearly taken to them, as we have. We know that they have to work really hard and a Hearts supporter will cover a multitude of sins if you show that willingness to work hard and bring intensity.

“I thought our counter-press was outstanding tonight, winning the ball back and being relentless with that side of it. So there were loads of positives. I probably knew in my mind that the team I picked first half may play out that way and, but we tried to still try and be effective. Lawrence's goal was a great ball from Stephen Kingsley. We arrived time and time again in those areas and we should have been a bit more productive with our crossing. It was a lovely header for Lawrence.

“We’re just looking for a wee bit more. There were good chances for all the strikers tonight and we probably just wanted a wee bit more, but we've come through the League Cup games really professionally, with a lot of motivation. Clearly, the lads' approach has been spot on, which has allowed us to win the group and look forward to the last-16 draw.”

“Throughout pre-season all the strikers have scored goals. All the centre-halves have scored goals, bar Frankie Kent. Obviously with the level of the opponents, we were always going to dominate the games, but these games can make managers a wee bit nervous. You know you're a wee bit undercooked and not quite ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to come out of it with 16 goals, three clean sheets and your strikers scoring, you have to be happy. You're also getting the minutes in the legs you need. So you're glad to have these competitive games and I think from the first day of testing when we came back from pre-season, the lads have been first-class.”

Midfielders Cammy Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof occupied the central midfield berths and McInnes was content with their input. “I think sometimes Cammy plays that way, just sees the ball and runs after it, sometimes that's got to be tempered, but I think sometimes you need people to just go and set the tone. But I thought it came from our front players.

“I thought [James] Wilson, Shankland, Elton [Kabangu] in the first half, second half just hunting that ball down and, you know, you hear voices and tell people to go and hunt. Sometimes good teams will break that press, but there's always got to be that instinct to go and try and win the ball back in good areas of the pitch. I thought we had done that a lot, particularly the second half when Dumbarton were getting tired. It's good to see nonetheless, and hopefully that's something that we can improve on again.”

READ MORE: Kyziridis ready to fight after Takis Fyssas advice