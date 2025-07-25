Premier Sports Cup blitz underlines the approach under Derek McInnes

Nine different scorers contributed 16 Hearts goals across four Premier Sports Cup ties. Granted, opponents were lower-league, but there is evidently more attacking intent about the Tynecastle side this season compared to last. Wingers, full-backs, centre-backs and strikers all etched their names on League Cup scoresheets this month as the Derek McInnes era began encouragingly.

Forwards Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga claimed three goals each, while centre-back Craig Halkett got two along with teenage striker James Wilson and winger Alexandros Kyziridis. Left-back Stephen Kingsley scored one, as did fellow defenders Michael Steinwender and Stuart Findlay. Striker Elton Kabangu netted the other strike.

For a team overly-reliant on Shankland in recent years, seeing goals spread throughout the side is refreshing. Additionally, six of the 16 came directly or indirectly from set-pieces. That is another area Hearts required to improve and new set-play coach Ross Grant’s work is clearly paying off. Nobody at Tynecastle Park will get overly excited just yet given they have still to face a top-flight opponent. The Premiership begins against Aberdeen a week on Monday, but signs are positive.

“These have been successful group-stage games,” said Kingsley. “It's important to get these games in and build yourself going into the season. They're competitive games, so you need to treat them in the right way. That's 16 goals with one goal conceded, so it's good. We are looking forward to the start of the [Premiership] season next week.

“It's important we're building on the goals as well. These games can be tough if you let them be tough, but I think the way that we've played them, we've started very strongly, which is important. We got early goals in, I think, in almost all of the games that we've played, which is important, and we seem to carry that threat.

“I think we've got options coming off the bench as well, which is a big help. On Wednesday [against Dumbarton], you've got Kizzy [Kyziridis] coming off the bench and Braga. It's a big threat for teams that come to this place. Having that clinical edge, I don't think we had enough of that last season. We didn't score anywhere near enough with the chances that we were creating. Obviously, we were playing a League Two team the other night, but you need to build on that confidence. Scoring goals is only going to help you going into Saturday [Craig Gordon’s testimonial] and then the start of the season next week.

“And set-pieces. I mean, that's a big plus as well. It's very pleasing for us to be scoring from different positions. Having that kind of variety in the goals as well is only going to stand us in good stead. I think you see that excitement in the players that we've brought in. Kizzy is an exciting player, obviously Braga will bring something different.

“I think even young Saba [Kerjota] who has come in and featured the other night. We've seen a wee bit of him in training and what we've seen of him has been very positive. He looks like he's a really good technical little player. I think he'll add more to the attacking line as well, so that's brilliant. When you've got different options that you can play and bring players on of that quality, then it's great for the team going forward.”

Working with a specialised set-play coach is a new experience for Kingsley, who enjoyed six years in England with Swansea City and Hull City. “It's been good, aye. I think it's the first time I've had an actual set-piece coach in my career, so it's been different,” he commented. “I mean, you're still going over the same things but it's probably just a little bit more detailed, I'd say.

“If I'm being completely honest, I felt like we had a lot of corners on Wednesday and we probably should have done a bit better. We probably should have carried a bit more of a threat. But, in general, when you look at the games that we've played and the amount of goals that we've scored from these set-pieces, that's just another string to the bow. Hopefully, that can stand us in good stead when the coming season starts.”

Kingsley hasn’t played as many minutes as some colleagues due to illness last week but is eager to impose himself on McInnes’ team. “Yeah, I feel good. Obviously, I had a little illness last week that prevented me being involved, but I feel good other than that. I think it was important, just from my point of view, getting that 90 minutes under my belt and building from there. It's also great for the boys, getting another 4-0 win and I'm delighted for myself getting those 90 minutes.”

A different test awaits on Saturday in the form of English Premier League side Sunderland. They are the opponents for Gordon’s benefit game having signed the goalkeeper from Hearts in a record-breaking £9m transfer deal back in 2007. He moved on to Celtic in 2014 and then returned to his boyhood club in Gorgie in 2020. A few weeks later, Kingsley also signed after his release from Hull.

“It was such an odd time. It was literally during Covid so it was a mental time,” recalled Kingsley. “To be honest, I don't think anyone knew what was going on at that point or where they would be in five years. It's special that Craig is still here now. He has still got a wee issue with his shoulder but he's still ready to play. He was still being included in Scotland's squad last season. I mean, it's brilliant for him and it's great that we're still together. He will have a great day on Saturday and he's absolutely earned it.

“We're so lucky at this club. Since I've joined, we've been so lucky with the standard of quality keepers here. Craig, Zander Clark and Ryan Fulton, who played on Wednesday night. It's an exceptional group of boys, great guys, but the standard of the goalies here has been brilliant. They all push themselves. I know what Craig is like. I've known him for years now. I was in Scotland's squad with him before I was even at this club, so I knew him before I came here. I know he'll be champing at the bit to try and be involved and try and get the jersey again.

“He is right up there with the best keepers I’ve played with. Again, I've been so lucky because I've played with some top keepers - Lukasz Fabianski, Allan McGregor, Craig - guys who will win player of the year awards at every club I've been to. I've been very lucky. Some of the saves that Craig has pulled off in his time that I've been at the club speak for themselves. I mean, he's got some highlight reel, hasn't he? Just as a fellow player, it's great to have a player like Craigie. Looking at Zander and Ryan as well, we are very lucky to have the quality keepers that we do.

“It will be good to play against an opposition of the kind of size and stature of Sunderland. I've played against them before and I know the kind of club and the size of the club. The fans that they bring are passionate fans and it will be a really exciting occasion. I think it'll be a great day for our supporters with Sunderland coming up. They are in their pre-season now as well.

"For Craigie as well. It'll be a great day for him and his family. If I know Craigie, he'll be dying to get on the pitch. He's working away constantly in the gym. He will be wanting to get on but we'll see how he is. I just hope he has a great day. I hope him and his family celebrate it well. He has deserved it. What an honour for him. He has been here for such a long time and he's a great servant so I hope he enjoys every second of it.

“It will be a great occasion and a different type of test, with all due respect to the teams that we've been playing so far in the League Cup. It's going to cause different challenges for us and I think that's a good test coming into the last game before the new league season. We'll be looking to be ready for that. We'll prepare right over the next couple of days and we'll look forward to it. It will be a great day.”

