British boxing chiefs investigate scoring after controversial Taylor v Catterall verdict

The challenger from Chorley in Lancashire claimed his dreams had been "stolen" after a split decision verdict went in favour of undisputed light-welterweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday.

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed that the organisation "will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly".

However, it is understood that the board does not have the power to overturn the result.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the 31-year-old Prestonpans fighter had won a split decision to retained his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts.

Catterall knocked Taylor to the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans puncher a 114-111 victory.

Jack Catterall in action against Josh Taylor in the light-welterweight unified world title bout at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow. The Scot was given the verdict on a split decision

Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left fight promoter Ben Shalom, the Boxxer chief executive, feeling "embarrassed" and "angry".

Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and later claimed he had given Taylor a "lesson", adding on social media: "Boxing shame on you."

The 28-year-old Englishman had previously stepped aside from a mandatory challenge to allow Taylor to unify the division and his trainer, Jamie Moore, claimed Saturday's decision could have serious ramifications for the future of boxing.

