Taylor v Catterall: Jack Catterall insists he can 'control his emotions' against Josh Taylor as he aims to fulfil boyhood dream

The 28-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire is aiming to fulfil a boyhood dream by becoming world champion, and insists he won’t be overawed when he steps into the ring to face Scotland’s undisputed world super lightweight champion at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday.

Taylor holds all of the belts after unifying the division when he defeated American Jose Ramirez last year and the Prestonpans puncher is expected to put on a show for his supporters on home soil.

The Tartan Tornado is the big favourite to retain his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles, but Catterall has other ideas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Catterall insists he will be able to control his emotions in the biggest fight of his life

The 28-year-old – who has won all 26 bouts in his career so far – has been the WBO’s mandatory challenger for the past couple of years and stepped aside so Taylor could fight Ramirez last year.

Taylor defeated Ramirez in Las Vegas in May to add the WBC and WBO titles to his collection, giving Catterall the chance to come in and take all four belts.

The Englishman was made to wait even longer when Taylor was forced to rearrange the fight – which was due to take place in December – due to a knee injury.

The southpaw says he is looking forward to his opportunity and it is one which he is eager to make the most of.

“I am confident,” said Catterall.

“It’s a big occasion, but it’s something that I am thriving on. It’s every professional boxer’s dream – certainly always been one of my dreams – to go out and win a world title.

“That opportunity has come now and I have the chance to win all the belts and appear on a big show on Sky Sports.

“Everybody who knows me, knows that I am pretty laid back and will take it all in my stride.

“There is a time and a place to be nervous, but I think I will be able to control my emotions well.

“I have shown that over the years and I do expect big things from myself.”

Message from the editor