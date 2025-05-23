How to watch Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman, live stream details and start time for boxer's homecoming
Josh Taylor is eyeing a return to winning ways this weekend upon his homecoming at the OVO Hydro.
It’s a welterweight debut for the Prestonpans fighter as he makes a change from super-lightweight. Taylor became Britain’s first and to this point only undisputed champion at any weight across the four-belt era. He clinched that feat with a win over Jose Ramirez in 2021, but his duels with Jack Catterall in more recent bouts have proven tougher, winning a first fight controversially and then losing a rematch last May.
His titles have slipped away and now he’s making a fresh start in a new division in front of a crowd that will no doubt be in his corner throughout the night. Here is all you need to know ahead of Taylor’s latest fight.
How can I watch Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman?
The event will stream live and exclusive on DAZN, where subscriptions start at £14.99 a month. DAZN has apps available for the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.
What time does Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman? start?
Taylor vs Essuman will take place on May 24th, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The main card begins at 7pm BST and the main-event ring walks are due from 10pm BST.
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman card
Subject to change
- Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman
- Nathaniel Collins vs Lee McGregor
- Aloys Junior vs Davie Jamieson
- Moses Itauma vs Mike Balogun
- Luke McCormack vs Samir Cuentas
- Alex Arthur Jr. vs Robbie Chapman
Josh Taylor thoughts on fight vs Ekow Essuman
“I haven’t done nothing yet. A lot of people are writing me off. ‘He’s done.’ ‘He’s finished.’ I’ve got a lot of fire in my belly to prove people wrong again. This is Josh Taylor 2.0, and it starts on Saturday. It is great to be back here and this has been my home since the Commonwealth Games.
“I’ve had most of my big fights here; Viktor Postol; my first world title against Ivan Baranchyk, so I’ve had most of my big nights here, so I am looking forward to getting back. It has been a little while since I’ve been here, so I am looking to put on a big show on Saturday. At 140lbs what else was there left for me to do?
“I’d completed boxing in a sense and won every single belt in boxing you can win. What else was there for me in terms of challenges; setting new targets? There was nothing to do. So, what there was, was moving up with an assault on becoming a two-time, two-weight world champion… The way I’ve been performing in the gym, if I perform the way I have been in the gym, it won’t go the distance.”
