Scottish boxer Lee McGregor is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career at Meadowbank Sports Centre.

The boxing event will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 21, just days before McGregor’s 26th birthday, and the Scottish fighter will face England’s Isaac Lowe in a featherweight bout. As he gears up for the contest, McGregor has been training at the state-of-the-art Meadowbank Sports Centre - somewhere he has deep ties to.

The 27-year old represented Meadowbank Amateur Boxing Club as a youngster, training in the old gym. He has been meticulously preparing at Meadowbank, adapting his training schedule to match the fight's timing in the Middle East. His camp has included diverse sparring partners from England, Glasgow, France, and Spain, ensuring comprehensive preparation for the crucial match.

"Being able to train back at Meadowbank with their state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated boxing gym, is incredible," said McGregor said. "It's where my boxing journey began, and now I'm preparing for a world-class event."

Josh Anderson, Operations Manager at Meadowbank Sports Centre, added: “It’s been a huge privilege to welcome someone of Lee’s calibre to our facilities. We’ve enjoyed meeting him, his team and sparring partners for his final training camp, ahead of what will be the biggest fight of his life. We wish him all the best and will be routing for him.”

The full card will of course be headlined by the much anticipated WBC, WBO & WBA heavyweight titles bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The main event is a rematch from their title match back in May which the Ukrainian fighter won by split decision in 12 rounds to claim the title belts and hand Fury the first loss of his professional boxing career.