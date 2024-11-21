Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fighter from Prestonpans has answered honestly over the thought of retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Taylor has no plans to hang up the boxing gloves just yet with lofty ambitions still ahead of him in his career.

The 33-year-old from Prestonpans is currently weighing up his options after losing to Jack Catterall on points in May. He has left the door open to another bout with Catterall and bringing their feud to an end once and for all as part of a trilogy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor vacated the WBA (Super), WBC and IBF titles before stepping into the ring with Teofimo Lopez in Madison Square Garden last year. His America rival inflicted a defeat upon him in New York via decision and took the WBO light-welterweight belt, before the loss to Catterall.

Now after spending time out of the ring, Taylor has reaffirmed his desire to soldier on and achieve more within the boxing world. He says he has good people around him who will truly tell him his career is over, but for now, titles are again on the mind of the fighter.

He said: "I've still got the bug for it. In a sense, I've completed boxing, I've done it. At the same time, I still feel I can get more out of myself and I still want to become a two-time world champion, maybe even a two-weight world champion.

"I've still got goals and I'm still performing well in the gym. If I'm not, I've got good people around me who'll say, 'You're not quite the best any more, time to call it a day'."