Josh Taylor calls out possible next opponent as he seeks an end to bitter feud

The boxer wants to bring a bitter rivalry to a permanent end.

Josh Taylor has challenged a sworn enemy to a third and final fight to settle their differences for good.

The score is locked at 1-1 after Catterall got his revenge against the ex-undisputed super-lightweight world champion by outpointing Taylor in Leeds earlier this year. That came two years after controversially losing a split decision to the Prestonpans-born fighter at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Catterall is edging towards another world title shot after getting the better of former world champion Regis Prograis in October, and promoter Eddie Hearn is looking to get his man into a position for that. Taylor believes the demand for a trilogy with Catterall is there and he has called him out demanding another bout.

He told 5 Live: "I think the appetite would be there because the second fight was actually a good fight, believe it or not. The first one was a stinker but the second fight was actually a really good, competitive fight. I think there would be appetite for a third one because it's one apiece now.

“So lets have a decider and see what's happening. But I don't know what his plans are. I think they are looking towards securing a world title fight which he is entitled to go and do.

"He's been hunting for a world title for a while and he stepped aside for me to go and fight (Jose) Ramirez for the undisputed title when he could have took his chance as a mandatory and fought for a world title then, but he stepped aside and let me go. So if he wants to go and fight for a world title then all the best but I do think there is an appetite there for a third fight. It's one apiece and we should settle the score."