The pundits had a lively debate on where Hibs go from here after a disastrous Saturday result.

It’s a result they couldn’t afford to have but it’s exactly what happened on Saturday as Hibs lost again.

A 2-1 defeat at home to St Mirren - coinciding with a poor performance to boot - sparked boos and anger at Easter Road. It’s left debate open over the future of head coach David Gray who was only appointed permanently in the summer. But a firm look at the work behind the scenes in Leith is also being put under the microscope amid a raft of manager hiring and firing since Jack Ross was sacked in 2021.

They are bottom of the Premiership with one win from 12 games and head into an international break of soul searching. Debate has started on what comes next and the Sportsound pundits launched into that before the game even ended at Easter Road.

Michael Stewart, Allan Preston, Leanne Crichton and Rory Loy all had their say. Here’s what was said where few were spared criticisms from the dugout to boardroom level and minority investors.

Stewart: “It’s death by a thousand cuts this, for Hibs. This is no surprise. This is something that has been in the making for four or five years. It’s no surprise. None whatsoever. This is the legacy of what’s been going on.”

Preston: “I think this will cost David Gray his job, there you go. I think over the international break... it will be one win in 12....”

Crichton: “If you were David Gray watching this, I think you’d be heading for the exit door yourself. I don’t know how you can watch this week in, week out.”

Preston: “I feel sorry for him with these players.”

Loy: “That was my point earlier about the fact I think they will be down the bottom come the end of the season. A new manager doesn’t think glaring mistakes from O’Hora and Ekpiteta. It’s just bad decision making and really bad timing as well. I really worry for Hibs for where they are going to end up.”

Preston: “It reminds me of Frank Sauzee, another club legend. Didn’t work out for him. It is the same thing for David Gray I am afraid.”

Stewart: “I hear what Allan is saying and club legend in a difficult position here. That to a certain extent is immaterial, it’s everything else that we have already spoken about. There are structural problems at Hibs. They have tried to address it, partially, by getting a football person. As Allan has told you, how much is Malky Mackay controlling what’s going on? I don’t know (if Mackay appointed Gray). You have two factions of the board that one of them have openly said the other one isn’t listening to us. The one who isn’t listening to us has got a historical track record that isn’t particularly great.”

Preston: “That one has the power. Bill Foley can put a recommendation but has no power to do anything about it. St Mirren have been brilliant.”