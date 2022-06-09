Josh Taylor: Portrait of a Fighter follows the Prestonpans southpaw as he prepares to defend his titles against England’s Jack Catterall, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the sacrifices he has made to reach the top.

The BBC Scotland description for the documentary reads: “Josh Taylor is a shining star of British boxing.

“Born and raised in Prestonpans in East Lothian, he stormed through the amateur ranks as a Commonwealth Gold medallist to capture all four world championship belts in breath-taking style.

Josh Taylor celebrates victory against Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow.

“Only five other male fighters have achieved this remarkable feat.

“He’s Britain's first undisputed world boxing champion in the four-belt era and considered one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world."

Friends, family, coaches and mentors give the inside track on the sacrifices he has made and offer insight into his life outside the boxing ring.

The documentary builds to a tense finale as Taylor goes head-to-head with Catterall at the Hydro in Glasgow – a fight he went on to win via a hugely controversial split decision.

Josh Taylor: Portrait of a Fighter will air on Tuesday, June 21 at 10pm on BBC Scotland, and will then be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Last month, the WBA reported that Taylor has been stripped of his WBA super-lightweight title – with the Scottish fighter then claiming he decided to vacate the belt.

Following the Catterall bout, the WBA had ordered a mandatory fight between Taylor and the first-ranked challenger Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic.

However, the governing body said “due to the lack of response from Taylor’s team” the decision was made to strip the Scot of his title.

In response to the announcement, Taylor took to social media to insist he had made the decision himself.

In a post on Twitter, Taylor wrote: “FYI, I vacated it the belt I want (sic) stripped.”