The route of the Edinburgh memorial procession for boxing legend Ken Buchanan has been confirmed, with mourners expected to line the streets to pay their respects. A service will be held at Edinburgh’s St Giles' Cathedral at noon on Tuesday, April 25. The cortege will pass the former site of Sparta Boxing Club and the Ken Buchanan statue in line with his wishes.

The Scottish boxing legend, who became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, died earlier this month, aged 77. Born in Edinburgh in 1945 and growing up in a council house in Portobello, Ken took up boxing at the age of eight, at Edinburgh's Sparta Club. He vowed to become world champion at the age of eight after watching a film about Joe Louis. He had major amateur success before turning professional in 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The champ, who unveiled a statue of himself outside the St James Quarter in 2022, is often named in the lists of the world’s greatest boxers of all time. He conquered the lightweight division in the early 1970s and ended his career with a fight record of 61 wins from 69 fights, winning 27 by knockout. In recognition of his sporting achievements, he was awarded an MBE 1972. In 2000, Ken was the first living British boxer to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame he was the recipient of the Edinburgh Award in 2018. Ken’s death came a year after his son Mark confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan holding world title belt (Photo PA)

The procession of one hearse and three limousines will be leaving from Great Junction Street between 10.45am and 11am. No roads will be closed for the procession, the council has said. However, some disruption is expected, with the hearse moving between 5-10mph. There will be no police presence.

Ken Buchanan full funeral procession route in Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Junction Street (at 2b Taylor Gardens), Leith Walk, McDonald Road (old Sparta Boxing Club), Hopetoun Street, Annadale Street, Leith Walk, York Place, Elder Street, St James Place, Little King Street (Ken Buchanan MBE Statue), Leith Street, York Place, Hanover Street, The Mound, North Bank Street, Bank Street, Lawnmarket, High Street (into St Giles Cathedral)