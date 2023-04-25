News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
47 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Ken Buchanan funeral gallery: Jim Watt and Alex Arthur attend attend Edinburgh boxing legend's memorial

Crowds applauded as Ken Buchanan’s coffin passed by on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral

By Annabelle Gauntlett
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

A memorial service for legendary Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan was held in the Capital today, with hundreds having lined the streets to pay their respects. The former world champion died on April 1 aged 77 after having been diagnosed with dementia.

Mourners watched on as his coffin travelled past the former site of Sparta Boxing Club, where Ken honed his skills, and his statue at the St James Quarter, as per his wishes. It then travelled up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a special memorial service was held.

Bagpipers led the procession and crowds applauded as the coffin passed them. Other famous boxers, such as Alex Arthur and Jim Watt, were among those to attend the service and pay their respects.

A pair of white boxing gloves rest on the coffin during a memorial service for legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles' Cathedral.

1. Ken Buchanan's funeral

A pair of white boxing gloves rest on the coffin during a memorial service for legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles' Cathedral. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Pipers led the procession which ended at St Giles' Cathedral, where the memorial service was held.

2. The sound of bagpipes

Pipers led the procession which ended at St Giles' Cathedral, where the memorial service was held. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Crowds applauded as the coffin arrived at St Giles' Cathedral, ahead of the memorial service.

3. Crowds applaud coffin

Crowds applauded as the coffin arrived at St Giles' Cathedral, ahead of the memorial service. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Other boxing legends, including Alex Arthur, attended the memorial service on Tuesday.

4. Other boxing legends

Other boxing legends, including Alex Arthur, attended the memorial service on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Ken BuchananAlex ArthurEdinburgh