Ken Buchanan funeral gallery: Jim Watt and Alex Arthur attend attend Edinburgh boxing legend's memorial
Crowds applauded as Ken Buchanan’s coffin passed by on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral
A memorial service for legendary Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan was held in the Capital today, with hundreds having lined the streets to pay their respects. The former world champion died on April 1 aged 77 after having been diagnosed with dementia.
Mourners watched on as his coffin travelled past the former site of Sparta Boxing Club, where Ken honed his skills, and his statue at the St James Quarter, as per his wishes. It then travelled up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a special memorial service was held.
Bagpipers led the procession and crowds applauded as the coffin passed them. Other famous boxers, such as Alex Arthur and Jim Watt, were among those to attend the service and pay their respects.