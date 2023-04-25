Crowds applauded as Ken Buchanan’s coffin passed by on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral

A memorial service for legendary Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan was held in the Capital today, with hundreds having lined the streets to pay their respects. The former world champion died on April 1 aged 77 after having been diagnosed with dementia.

Mourners watched on as his coffin travelled past the former site of Sparta Boxing Club, where Ken honed his skills, and his statue at the St James Quarter, as per his wishes. It then travelled up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a special memorial service was held.

Bagpipers led the procession and crowds applauded as the coffin passed them. Other famous boxers, such as Alex Arthur and Jim Watt, were among those to attend the service and pay their respects.

A pair of white boxing gloves rest on the coffin during a memorial service for legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles' Cathedral.

Pipers led the procession which ended at St Giles' Cathedral, where the memorial service was held.

Crowds applauded as the coffin arrived at St Giles' Cathedral, ahead of the memorial service.

Other boxing legends, including Alex Arthur, attended the memorial service on Tuesday.