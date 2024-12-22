Lee McGregor brings home the gold from Saudi Arabia

Lee McGregor (right) and Isaac Lowe during the WBC International Featherweight championship content at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Lee McGregor was in Riyadh to do a job and boy did he deliver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old underlined his world-title credentials with a fine performance in the Saudi Arabian capital to defeat rival Isaac Lowe by unanimous decision and take the vacant WBC International Featherweight title.

The former Meadowbank amateur has suffered a torturous couple of years - a first professional loss, periods of inactivity, and some personal woes thrown into the mix. But McGregor is one tough cookie despite admitting there have been times when he's seriously considered his long-term future in the sport. His focus building up to Saturday night's bout was razor sharp, no stone had been left unturned, meticulous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's not gloss over what McGregor has already achieved in the ring, however. Commonwealth, British and European honours were all locked in by his tenth pro bout before his career ground to a halt.

But he's back with a vengeance and has his eye on a seat at boxing's top table in 2025. He has returned home and ready to spend Christmas Day with fiancé Amber and daughter Maddie with a bright future on the horizon.

The Edinburgh fighter, boxing on the undercard of Tyson Fury's world heavyweight duel against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, a fight the latter won, came out of the traps flying in the opening three minutes, landing some meaty shots on Morecambe's Lowe. McGregor continued to dictate the pace throughout, using his boxing acumen to great effect. Despite a late flurry from the Englishman in the closing rounds, McGregor was declared the deserved victor with the three judges scoring the contest 96-92, 97-91, 97-91.