The Edinburgh fighter has identified a possible next opponent after his huge night in Saudi Arabia - and he’s in the world champion bracket.

Lee McGregor has his eyes on a possible world title fight after he is done with Isaac Lowe in the middle-east.

The fighter from Edinburgh is over in Saudi Arabia for the biggest fight of his life on the undercard for a mega bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Their highly anticipated rematch has offered McGregor a chance to go at it with Lowe.

After storming to British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight titles in a three year period between 2018 and 2021, he has had six fights in three years which includes a loss, a draw and four wins. Winning on a Riyadh Season event presents a chance for McGregor getting back to the big time in boxing, with a world champion from Liverpool who he has plenty of respect for is on his radar for fighting.

He said: “I’ve got so much respect for Nick [Ball] and I’m actually quite grateful to him and his team. It was at the start of the year they gave me a little bit of light, that push to give this another crack.

“They got in touch for sparring. The respect’s there. He knows that would be a great fight. There would be no animosity, we’re both true fighters. The fans would be in for an absolute treat if that fight was to ever get made.”

Speaking on the battle with Lowe, McGregor added to Boxing Scene: “I think people are going to see the boxing skills in me. I can box, I’m a very good boxer when I want to be. I was just sitting in the dark and letting myself get forgotten about. So I started making a bit of noise and said I’m willing and ready to fight any featherweight, I even said any super featherweight in the country.”