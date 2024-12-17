The Edinburgh fighter feels he doesn’t get the credit he deserves - but he’ll have a chance to make a statement this weekend in front of the entire world.

Edinburgh boxer Lee McGregor wants to make sure he sends a resounding statement on the biggest night of his sporting life.

The 27-year-old faces off against Isaac Lowe in Saudi Arabia as part of the undercard for the rematch between unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. A battle with Lowe collapsed last December when McGregor injured his arm and he’s been waiting for a chance since.

He knows that beating Lowe on the undercard of such a built-up fight could elevate him to fresh heights. McGregor told Boxing Scene: “I just sometimes don’t feel like you get the credit you deserve, but it makes no odds to me.

“Probably the same thing will happen next week. I want to go in here and I want to do a job and I want to make a statement. I want to prove that I’m levels above Isaac, and doing that will no doubt put me in line for a world title shot going into next year, so it’s massive and it’s the biggest fight of my life on the biggest stage.

“It relates to when I won the European title against Karim Guerfi. I had three or four canceled dates, I got Covid and I was away from family. I was away from home for so long and I was just losing all hope of ever getting the fight, and then it finally happened and it was done in one round. Six months of preparation for less than three minutes. It was mad.

“Hopefully it's a bit of deja vu and, come next week, the same thing happens and the same thing applies. It took so much work and so much grit and determination and discipline, and then it could be done in quick-style like that. Although you put so much into it, I'd bite your hand off for that result. Prepare for anything, though. Prepare for anything.”