Josh Taylor dismisses Jack Catterall re-match talk and confirms he'll step up a weight

The unified light-welterweight champion rejected suggestions that he should give Catterall another shot after a controversial split decision victory at the Hydro in Glasgow, confirming that his next target is to become world champion in the welterweight division.

“I’ll be moving up,” said the 31-year-old Prestonpans puncher, who admitted it wasn’t easy to make the weight while building up his fitness following his recent knee injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That was my last fight at 140. We said that before this fight. I made the weight fine, but you could see on the scales how gone I was. I made the weight thanks to John Poppy, my nutritionist.

“Getting the recovery from 140, back to rehydration and getting fully fit again was hard. I’m getting bigger and stronger.

“It was maybe one too many fights at 140, but I made a deal with Jack: For me to get the fight with Ramirez for the undisputed title and, on the back of it, would get a shot at the belts – and I did that.

“Fair play to Jack. He turned up and he gave it his best shot. He was very competitive in the fight, but he never won the fight.

“He did better than he expected, I think. But that will be my last performance at 140 for sure.”

Moving up a weight will bring the prospect of a fight with Terence Crawford into sharp focus. In terms of profile, securing a shot at the American would propel the Scot into a different league and would be a big step up.

Taylor confirmed: “All the marquee fights are at 147. I feel I’ve earned the right to be in big fights now.

“The way I’ve come up in my career. I took all the risks very early in my career. I jumped in at the deep and and it’s been sink or swim.

Josh Taylor is declared the victor over Jack Catterall during the WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF world super-lightweight title fight at the OVO Hydro.

“I’ve learned that I can swim and I’m definitely one of the best in the sport. When I move up to 147 I’m going to be a monster. I’m going to be even better than I am now.”

•Josh Taylor was fighting with the support of WOW HYDRATE, the latest innovation in fitness, refuelling the body without carbs or sugar.

Where can you buy WOW HYDRATE in Scotland?