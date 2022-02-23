Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall: Trainer Ben Davison's home crowd warning as challenger reveals what he needs to do

Ben Davison predicts that the Tartan Tornado will stop Jack Catterall in the second half of the eagerly-anticipated light-welterweight contest, but has sounded a note of caution to the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion.

Taylor will be boxing in Scotland for the first time in nearly three years as the undisputed world champion and the first-ever UK boxer to hold all four belts in his weight division.

Today’s well-attended open workout at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow suggested that the undefeated 31-year-old Prestonpans puncher will be roared on by a massive home crowd at the sold-out Hydro.

Davison doesn’t want him to get carried away in the raucous atmosphere and will be telling Taylor to use the crowd to his advantage as the fight progresses.

He warned: “One thing that’s key, being realistic, is that, potentially, the crowd could have a negative effect – if Josh is too eager, too early.

“It’s about being cool, calm. Obviously as the fight goes on and he starts going into the trenches, which you have to prepare for just in case, the crowd could end up being the 12th man, as football fans would say.”

Davison expects Catterall to be on the back foot for the most part and has a good idea about the English challenger’s likely approach.

He explained: “I think Jack will be looking to bring Josh onto the shot. I’d be extremely surprised if Jack is willing to step to Josh. But of course we’re prepared for anything. Throughout a fight, fighters will make adjustments.

“I think that will predominantly be on the back foot, and look to bring Josh into the shot. But I believe Josh could do the same on the front foot – bring Jack into a shot while on the front foot.”

Taylor was on the front foot when showing off his tip-top condition with a razor-sharp demonstration of shadow boxing in today’s open workout.

After thanking the fans for their support, he said: “I’m sharp, I’m fast, I’m quick. I can’t wait to get in there and dismantle him in every single department.

“I can’t wait to get in there and put in a real top performance. It’s a real homecoming. It’s the first time I’ve been here in a couple of years now.

“I’m determined to put on a show, to keep the belts here and keep bringing big boxing back to Scotland.”

Catterall’s open workout was more laid-back, in keeping with his personality. Relaxed and all smiles, he is expecting a hostile reception and admitted that he will need to pull out a “career best performance” to beat Taylor on home soil.

“I’ll be disappointed if I don’t get booed,” said the 28-year-old from Chorley in Lancashire. “If Josh came to Chorley, he would be booed. I’m all for it. Support your man. I’m coming up here as the enemy. It is what it is.”

He added: “I’ve got to go above and beyond for this fight. Everything I’ve done in my previous fights means nothing. I’ve got to put on a career-best performance to beat Josh.

“Josh is at the top of his game and has got all the belts, so I’ve got to fight out of my skin. I’m prepared to go to the darkest places possible to come home with that victory.”

