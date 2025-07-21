The Prestonpans fighter has explained the reasons behind his emotional retirement decision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Taylor has retired from boxing with immediate effect, bringing an end to his glittering career.

Following a defeat by Ekow Essuman in May, the fighter from Prestonpans has been advised by specialists that continuing in the sport would put his eyesight at risk. Taylor had eye surgery in February last year and now medical advice is that it’s no longer suitable for him to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going by ‘The Tartan Tornado’, Taylor is one of Scotland’s greatest ever fighters. He won Commonwealth Games gold at Glasgow 2014 and enjoyed an incredible rise within the professional arena that resulted in him being crowned a world champion after just 15 fights, unified champion in the next bout and undisputed light-welterweight champion after 18.

Why has Josh Taylor retired from boxing?

Taylor still stands as the only male fighter from the UK to claim all four belts in a single division. Taking to social media in an emotional address, Taylor said: "Right folks, this isn't an easy post for me to write, but on the advice of my doctors, it's sadly a necessary one. As has been publicised before, I've had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight.

"Whilst the fighter in me always wants to box on, I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself. It is certainly not the way I wanted to bow out but I have to listen to the doctors and those around me.

"I am just a kid from the Pans who scaled the very top of the sport but I could not have done it without those who have supported me through thick and thin. First and foremost, I cannot thank you - the fans - enough. You always gave me your all, spending your hard earned money to come and watch me fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Taylor sends message after retirement

"Especially the thousands that travelled to watch me box at Madison Square Garden. Your support has always meant the world to me and I have never taken it for granted. Top Top Rank (Bob, Carl, Brad, Jeremy and Mel T), you helped turn my dreams into a reality in becoming undisputed world champion and boxing me in Vegas and MSG. More recently, I wanted to thank Frank and George Warren and Queensberry for giving me the opportunity to headline at the Hydro once more in front of the fans that I love.

"I know that British boxing, and Scottish boxing in particular, is an exciting place with the focus that you have on bringing through the next generation of world champions. To my coaches over the years, Terry McCormack, Shane McGuigan, Ben Davison and most recently Joe McNally - thank you for all the time, energy and guidance you've invested in me, taking me to the very heights (sic) of the sport.

"And finally, my family and my beautiful wife Danielle, who's been by my side every step of the way. Words will never do justice to what your unwavering love and support means to me. It's now time for me to reflect on a 1 in 70 million career and look forward to what's coming next. Thank you once again and God bless."