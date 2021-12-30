21 stars of 2021: top Edinburgh and Lothians sportsmen and women of the year

Here, we pick out the top 21 Edinburgh and the Lothians sports stars of 2021.
1. 21, Bradley Forbes-Cryans
The 26-year-old from Roslin proved his critics wrong and left Tokyo with his head held high after finishing sixth in the K1 canoe slalom in his first Olympic Games. He had qualified back in October 2019, edging out defending champion Joe Clarke to the only available place.
2. 20, Sam Masters
The Edinburgh Monarchs captain marked his return to the club by showing some of his best form. He led his team to UK speedway’s second tier Knockout Cup final and the play-off semi-finals, while statistically proving himself to be the best rider in the Championship.
3. 19, Grant Forrest
The North Berwick golfer collected the first European Tour title of his career, finishing with two birdies at the last two holes to win the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. He was also in contention to win the Irish Open, eventually finishing in a tie for fourth.
4. 18, Sarah Law
The 26-year-old from Penicuik missed out a professional Scottish Rugby contract due to injury, but made her comeback at stand-off against Italy in what was her first match of any kind for 430 days. She then landed a tricky and high-pressure conversion against Ireland to take Scotland through to the World Cup repechage in February.
